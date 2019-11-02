“We had a great week of practice,” Wellesley coach Jesse Davis said. “It was probably the best week of practice we’ve had this season, if we keep getting better next week then we’re going to be all right.”

Fourth-seeded Wellesley (7-1) will now head to top-seeded Natick next weekend for a semifinal matchup with a berth in the Division 2 South title game on the line. New Bedford drops to 6-2.

WELLESLEY — The Wellesley football team came out flying on Saturday afternoon, scoring 21 points in the first quarter en route to a 42-20 win over New Bedford in a Division 2 South semifinal matchup.

The Raiders went up, 7-0, on a 34-yard touchdown catch and run by Anthony Perez. On the very first play New Bedford ran following the kickoff Carl Callahan — who had two interceptions — came up with a 35-yard interception return for a TD to make it 14-0.

Quarterback Matt Maiona found Werner Cadet late in the first for an 8-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 after one.

The Whalers battled back and made it 21-14 at the half with a 35-yard touchdown run from Nygel Palmer and a 1-yard quarterback keeper for Ethan Medieros.

Wellesley quickly squashed any thoughts of a tight ball game down the stretch though with a 21-point third quarter.

Maiona had a 55-yard touchdown run, Jon Marvan punched in a 4-yard TD run and Perez hauled in a 15-yard TD catch in the busy third for the Raiders. Jadrian Carrion had an 18-yard TD catch in the third for the Whalers to cut it to 42-20.

“I think we’re going to have another great week of practice,” Davis said with a grin when asked if his team would be ready for Natick.