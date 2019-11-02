The Panthers took over in excellent field position at the Patriot 38, advancing all the way to the 3 before Max Hamel sniffed out a fourth-and-goal jet sweep to force a turnover on downs. It would be sixth-seeded Beverly’s final trip to the red zone as third-seeded Concord-Carlisle forced three turnovers in a 28-0 home victory to advance in the Division 3 North tournament while staying perfect on the season (8-0).

Looking to expand its touchdown lead in the second quarter, the Concord-Carlisle football team committed a costly turnover when Beverly’s Jaichaun Stanton-Jones came up with an interception off a tipped pass.

“That stand was huge,” said C-C coach Mike Robichaud, whose team next will travel to No. 2 seed Tewksbury, a 31-28 winner over Lynn English, for a semifinal showdown on Saturday at 1 p.m. “Any momentum can shift the whole thing.”

Cam Ladd had interceptions on consecutive series in last-gasp bids by the Panthers (4-4) in the fourth quarter, while Christian Gemelli converted a first-half pick into a Patriots score. Gemelli, who also stars at quarterback, completed a 5-yard TD pass to Tim Hays on fourth and goal with 3:52 left in the second quarter for a 14-0 halftime lead.

Concord-Carlisle sophomore Tim Hays (42) carries the ball into the end zone after scoring on a 5-yard TD pass from QB Christian Gemelli for a 14-0 halftime lead in Saturday’s 28-0 shutout D3 North win over Beverly. Nic Antaya for the Globe

Gemelli had a pair of short touchdown runs in the second half, connected on all four of his extra points, and uncorked a 58-yard punt for the Patriots.

Jordan Corbett, who led the Patriots with 80 rushing yards, scored on a 6-yard run on C-C’s opening possession to give the Patriots all the points they would need.

It was the first shutout of the season for C-C, which had been allowing 18.2 points per game.

“Our defense has been solid all year,” Robichaud said, crediting coordinator Tom Dalicandro. “We haven’t been completely [on] lockdown, but it was our best defensive game today, for sure.”

Beverly’s junior QB Anthony Pasquarosa (16) tries to get rid of the ball under heavy pressure from Concord-Carlisle junior Olijah Williams (87) during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s D3 North quarterfinal. Nic Antaya for the Globe

Division 1 North

Andover 40, Methuen 12 — Joshua Ramos spotted the Golden Warriors (6-2) a 20-0 lead with first-quarter touchdown runs of 43, 86 and 2 yards then hauled in a 23-yard TD pass from Scott Brown, one of three scoring tosses Andover’s QB had in the second quarter, to expand their lead to 40-0 at halftime of their Div. 1 North quarterfinal win over Methuen (4-4).

Central Catholic 42, Lexington 7 — Quarterback Ayden Pereira threw all four of his touchdown passes in the first half as the Raiders (7-1) sprinted to a 42-0 halftime lead in their quarterfinal win over the Minutemen (2-6). Four different Raiders caught a touchdown pass. Mark Kassis broke off a 50-yard TD run to cap the big first half.

Division 2 North

Lincoln-Sudbury 34, Waltham 0 — The Warriors received a huge boost from their special team unit, with Nolan O’Brien returning two punts for touchdowns of 82 and 53 yards. Second-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury (6-2) will host No. 3 Masconomet (6-2) in the semifinals.

Masconomet 27, Newton South 15 — Jack Corcoran scored a touchdown while rushing 79 yards and completing two receptions for 42 yards as the Chieftains rolled.

Division 4 North

Wayland 27, Wakefield 14 — Mason Bolivar tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more as Wayland (6-1) trounced Wakefield to advance to a semifinal matchup against Revere (8-0) on Friday.

Division 5 North

Amesbury 39, Bedford 21 — The seventh-seeded Indians (3-5) pulled off a road upset over the second-seeded Buccaneers (7-1) to advance to the semifinals against Lynnfield.

Division 7 North

Manchester Essex 30, Georgetown 7 — The Hornets (6-1) were propelled in their quarterfinal win over the Royals (4-4) behind a big fourth quarter from quarterback AJ Palazolla who connected with receiver Tristan Nowak on a 40-yard touchdown for a 23-7 lead, and added an insurance TD on a 100-yard pick-6.

Gavin Glass led the Hornets’ offense through the first three quarters, with TD runs of 2 and 6 yards.

Division 2 South

Wellesley 42, New Bedford 20 — Led by Matt Maiona (3 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD), Holt Fletcher (9 tackles, 4 for a loss), and Carl Callahan (1 pick-six, 2 INTs total), the host Raiders (7-1) proved too much for the Whalers

Division 4 South

Silver Lake 35, Norwood 14 — Matt Gabra made plays on both sides of the ball for the Lakers (4-4) as he ran for two touchdowns and brought back an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in their quarterfinal win over the Mustangs (3-5).

Quarterback Ben Lofstrom threw a 4-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 1-yard score.

Division 5 South

Holliston 40, Medfield 6 — The Panthers (7-1) used a well-rounded effort to roll up a 40-0 halftime lead on TD runs by six different players against the Warriors (4-4) and advance to the semifinals against Somerset Berkley.

Division 6 South

Norwell 14, Cardinal Spellman 7 — The Clippers (5-3) handed the Cardinals (7-1) their first loss of the season thanks to a pair of 4-yard touchdown runs by Brian Garrity and advanced to the semifinals against Old Rochester.

Old Rochester 35, Apponequet 17 — A 21-point fourth quarter helped propel the Bulldogs (7-1) to a quarterfinal win over the Lakers (5-3). Quarterback Ryan Thomas threw three touchdowns, including two separate 30-yard touchdown passes in the fourth. Running backs Dylan DeWolfe and Camden Brezinski each found the end zone on the ground from 35 and 5 yards, respectively.

Non-tournament games

Dover-Sherborn 42, Middleborough 41 — Quarterback Kirby Ryan found John Bennett with a winning 5-yard touchdown pass with 1:50 left to play, capping a 27-point comeback in the second half for the Raiders (5-3). Dover-Sherborn relied upon its passing attack to explode for 35 points in the second half, with four different receivers catching a second-half score. Ryan finished 34-of-45 passing with 392 yards and six touchdown passes. The wide receiver trio of Grady Russo, Luke Fielding, and Charlie Alfieri combined for 350 yards on 24 catches.

Hamilton-Wenham 35, Winthrop 7 — The Generals (3-5) were led by dual-threat quarterback Ian Coffey who completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 288 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing 14 times for 159 yards and a 2-yard TD. Ryan Monahan was on the receiving end of three of Coffey’s TD passes with scoring catches of 34, 19, and 15 yards.