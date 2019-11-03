Josh Ramos, Andover — It was another hot start for Ramos, who tallied rushing touchdowns of 50, 86, and 2 yards in the first quarter before adding a 25-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of a 40-12 win over Methuen in the D1 North quarterfinals. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior finished with 178 yards rushing.

Brendan Cassamajor, BC High — The Eagles rode their senior back to a 24-0 win over Framingham in the D1 South quarterfinals, as the 6-foot, 215-pounder carried 28 times for 142 yards and three touchdownse.

Ahmik Watterson, Brockton — After tweaking his knee in the first quarter and fumbling in the second quarter of a D1 South quarterfinal against Newton North, the senior back came out of halftime on fire, scoring three of his four touchdowns in the third quarter to go along with 208 scrimmage yards in a 48-14 victory.

Division 2

Jayln Aponte, Natick — The junior back dominated on the ground in the Redhawks’ 28-7 South quarterfinal win over Bridgewater-Raynham, rushing for 210 yards and four touchdowns.

Jack Corcoran, Masconomet — In Masco’s 27-15 quarterfinal win over Newton South, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Corcoran ran for for 90 yards and caught a 24-yard go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Showing his versatility, he played four positions on offense and was his usual physical presence at defensive end.

Holt Fletcher, Wellesley — The 6-foot-4, 240 pound senior middle linebacker secured nine tackles including four for losses in the Raiders’ 42-20 win against New Bedford.

Robbie Jarest, King Philip — The senior quarterback produced an efficient performance under center: 11 of 14 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown. He added 60 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground in the Warriors’ 34-6 win over Barnstable.

Nolan O’Brien, Lincoln-Sudbury — The sophomore returned two punts for touchdowns, including an 82-yarder that broke the game open in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 34-0 North quarterfinal win over Waltham.

Division 3

Rich Canova, Danvers — In addition to his 110 yards rushing and TD runs of 4 and 2 yards for the top-seeded Falcons, the senior blocked a punt that was recovered for a touchdown by teammate Andrew Chronis in a 41-7 win over Belmont.

Jimmy Gibbons, Winchester — The Sachems picked up their first playoff win in program history on the strength of 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Gibbons. He had scores of 9 and 7 yards before breaking free for a 34-yard score in the fourth quarter of a 28-22 winn over Lynn Classical.

Brian Hamilton, Billerica — The junior tailback had 227 yards on the ground, including touchdowns of 3, 6 and 52 yards — the last of which provided the game-winning score in a 30-28 non-playoff win over Lawrence.

Will Jarvis, Walpole — In a 34-19 win over Milford, the senior threw for 384 yards on 22 of 36 passing, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Drew von Klock. He has TD runs of 1 and 22 yards and made four tackles and had three pass breakups in the secondary.

CJ Julian, Hingham — Finding themselves in an unexpected dogfight with eight-seeded Bishop Feehan, the top-seeded Harbormen needed Julian’s defensive contributions (two interceptions and seven tackles) to pull out a 26-19 win.

Division 4

Mason Bolivar, Wayland — Bolivar was 12 for 15 with 174 yards and two passing TDs, and he chipped in 16 carries for 132 yards and two rushing TDs as well, in Wayland’s 27-14 victory vs. Wakefield.

Chris Cusolito, Melrose — Cusolito returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown, ran for three scores, and caught one TD pass in the top-seeded Red Raiders’ 48-9 triumph over Burlington.

Miles Perry, Nauset — The Warriors won their first playoff game ever in a 28-21 triumph over Dighton-Rehoboth, as Perry had 24 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns and added seven solo tackles at middle linebacker.

Nick Siegelman, Plymouth South — Siegelman totaled 23 carries for 277 yards and five rushing TDs, including scores of 63, 60, and 64 yards, powering the No. 2 seed to a 42-6 victory over No. 7 seed Hopkinton.

Bryce Stovell, Milton — The top-seeded Wildcats (8-0) earned a 48-0 win over Westwood in the D4 South quarterfinals, as Stovell racked up five sacks, caused three fumbles, and four tackles.

Division 5

Kyle Fitzgerald, Canton — The senior rushed 18 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past Scituate, 34-14, in a first-round playoff matchup. Fitzgerald added two pass breakups and an interception on defense.

Graham Inzana, Swampscott — The senior threw five touchdown passes as the fifth-seeded Big Blue cruised to a 55-6 playoff win over Weston on Saturday.

Clayton Marengi, Lynnfield — In a 27-3 playoff victory over Newburyport, the senior tossed four touchdown passes to set a new Lynnfield single-season record with his 22nd touchdown pass of the year.

Mark Pawlina & Geoffrey Jamiel, Dennis-Yarmouth — The duo dominated for the Dolphins in a 39-14 victory over North Attleborough, teaming up for three touchdown passes in the win. Pawlina finished 19 for 25 with 307 yards and five touchdowns while Jamiel caught nine passes for 146 yards and 3 TDs.

Division 6

Ian Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham — In a 35-7 non-playoff win over Winthrop, the senior quarterback was up to his usual dual-threat antics, passing for 288 yards to go along with four touchdowns and rushing for 159 yards and another score.

Brian Garrity, Norwell — Squeaking into the playoffs as an eighth seed, the Clippers had their work cut out for them against top-seeded Cardinal Spellman but the senior runner was up for the challenge. Amassing 120 total yards and scoring two touchdowns on four yard runs, Garrity led the charge as Norwell upset Spellman, 14-7.

Drew Plunkett, Medway — Of the Mustangs’ nine touchdowns in their non-playoff 61-53 4-OT win over Falmouth, their senior quarterback was responsible for six of them. He rushed for 180 yards and four scores while also throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Plunkett’s big day didn’t stop there as he successfully threw for every two-point conversion in each of the four overtimes.

Ryon Thomas, Old Rochester — Down 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter of their playoff game, the Bulldogs were facing the same fate as their Sept. 20th game against Apponequet, a 14-0 loss. The junior quarterback was determined to not let that happen as he tossed three touchdown passes, including two in a 21-point fourth quarter to help ORR exact revenge with a 35-17 win.

Dante Vasquez, Rockland — The senior QB was unstoppable in a 44-14 win over Greater New Bedford, exploding for five first-half touchdowns and adding another in the third quarter, making the most out of his 18 carries for 235 yards.

Division 7

Will Klein, Abington — In a 48-0 quarterfinal drubbing of Southeastern, the senior put on a show for the Green Wave (6-2), with touchdown runs of 64 and 55 yards in addition to scoring on a 69-yard punt return.

JT Moran, Seekonk — The quarterback was the hero for the Warriors (8-3) in their quarterfinal victory in overtime against Case, 13-7. Moran connected with his receiver for a game-tying 87-yard touchdown in the third quarter before running for a 9-yard TD in OT.

Danny Nolan, Cohasset — The running back made big plays all game for the Skippers (6-2), rushing for 260 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries as they cruised to a 34-8 quarterfinal win over Bellingham. Nolan also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 21-0 first half.

AJ Palazolla, Manchester Essex — In a 30-7 D7 North quarterfinal win over Georgetown, the quarterback helped close the game out for the Hornets (6-1) by making plays on both sides of the ball late. In the fourth quarter he threw a 40-yard touchdown before taking back an interception 100 yards to give the Hornets a comfortable win.

Division 8

Daniel Oluwasuyi, KIPP Academy — The standout back made the most of his six carries, rushing for 150 yards and a pair of second quarter touchdowns of 43 and 30 yards in a 35-6 quarterfinal win over Charlestown.

Jamarii Robinson, Randolph — On top of a pair of breakaway touchdwowns (40, 35 yards), Robinson also broke the 1,000-yard mark for the season in a 44-14 quarterfinals win over Tri-County. Robinson leads Division 8 in scoring with 16 touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

Luis Pineiro, Lynn Tech — The Tigers proved they were deserving of the D8 North top seed, defeating Matignon, 34-0, to advance to the semifinals. Pineiro completed 8 of his 18 pass attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns (20, 14 yards) and added a 2-yard rushing score in the win.

Preps

Jordan Fuller, Governor’s Academy — The junior back from New Hampshire punctuated his 250-yard rushing performance with TDs of 68 and 73 yards in a 35-14 win over Nobles.

Luke MacPhail, Dexter Southfield — In a 42-7 win at Albany Academy, the senior QB from Winthrop fired five touchdown passes, including scoring strikes of 11, 14, and 40 yards to Danny Donato. DS (7-0) takes on host Pingree (6-1) in an Evergreen League showdown Saturday.

Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy — The Michigan-bound senior scored on a 1-yard blast, a 27-yard reception from Mitch Gonser, and a 65-yard punt return to help the Mustangs (7-0) clinch the ISL6 title outright with their 42-21 Independent School League win at Buckingham, Browne & Nichols.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Craig Larson, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.