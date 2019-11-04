The freshman forward scored the lone goal with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining, lifting the fifth-seeded Minutemen to a 1-0 victory over visiting Lincoln-Sudbury in the first round of the Division 1 North tournament.

During pregame meetings, Lexington girls’ soccer coach Alex Caram asks her players to partner up and establish goals for the game at hand. Izzy Konijnenberg was determined to get off as many shots as possible Monday afternoon.

With time winding down, Konijnenberg received the ball on the right side of midfield. An open field in front of her, she sprinted toward the goal, and from 30 yards out, reared back her right leg and fired a shot into the top left corner of the net.

Advertisement

“When I had the ball and I had an open line, I decided to stick to my goal and to try and shoot because if you don’t shoot, you don’t score,” said Konijnenberg, who scored five goals during the regular season.

It was only a matter of time before the Minutemen (12-4-3) found the back of the net after they dominated possession from start to finish, and put constant pressure on the L-S defense.

“I’m just happy we didn’t go to overtime, it really could’ve been anyone’s game,” said Caram. “We had a lot of chances and we finally put one away. It’s a freshman, I mean this is just an awesome moment for her.”

The Warriors (7-6-6) played a strong defensive game, spearheaded by keeper Caroline Davis, a senior captain who finished with nine saves, including a stop on a point-blank chance from senior defender Jen Fiore with 10:30 left in regulation.

“[Davis] has been phenomenal for us for the last two years,” said Lincoln-Sudbury coach Kate Grant. “She’s been lights out. She’s such an incredible athlete. I can’t say enough good things about her.”

Advertisement

Lexington will face host Andover (12-3-3) in a quarterfinal Thursday.

Central Catholic 3, Haverhill 0 — Adrianna Niles had a goal and an assist for the Raiders (11-4-3) in their first-round win over the Hillies (9-8-1).

North Andover 3, Peabody 0 — Senior Olivia Gotobed scored two goals for the Knights (11-5-3) to lead them to a first-round win over the Tanners (11-8).

Division 2 North

Belmont 1, Masconomet 0 — Junior Kiki Christofori scored the lone goal with 12:30 remaining to lift the 10th-seeded Marauders (9-7-2) to the first-round win in Boxford.

Division 3 South

Ursuline 6, Tri-County 0 — Junior Kelly Cheevers scored a pair of goals and added an assist and junior goalie Nikki Olson recorded five saves for the shutout to lift the third-seeded Bears (14-3-2) to the first-round win.

Division 4 South

Boys’ soccer

West Bridgewater 3, Sacred Heart 1 — Arianna Georgantis scored two goals to propel the host Wildcats (11-5) past the first round and into the quarterfinals against Hull.

Division 2 North

Billerica 5, Brighton 0 — Johnny Bragg scored a pair of goals and Stephen Harris had a goal and an assist for the Indians (10-8-1) in the preliminary-round win.

Division 3 North

North Reading 3, Whittier 1 — Freshman Josh Stanieich tallied a goal and an assist for the Hornets (11-7-1) in their first-round win over the Wildcats (10-8-1).

Wayland 2, Pentucket 1 — Senior captain Kyle Mabe scored the winner with 10 minutes left on an assist from junior Zach Campana to lift the 13th-seeded Warriors (7-7-5) past No. 4 Pentucket in the first round. Campana put Wayland in front 11 minutes into the game with junior Ryan MacDonald providing an assist.

Advertisement

Division 1 South

Franklin 1, Natick 0 — Senior Lucas Moura scored the lone goal in the 17th minute and senior captain Jack Rudolph made 15 saves to preserve the shutout as the 11th-seeded Panthers (9-6-4) upset the sixth-seeded Redhawks (8-3-6) in the first round.

Weymouth 2, Wellesley 0 — Junior forward James Mathewson scored both goals as the No. 5 Wildcats (12-4-3) defeated the reigning Division 1 state finalists in a first- round matchup between Bay State Conference rivals.

Xaverian 2, BC High 1 — Lorenzo Mancini tied the game up in the 57th minute and then Finn Mungovan scored the winner at 78:00 to help the Hawks (12-3-4) grab a first-round victory over the visiting Eagles (6-9-4).

Division 2 South

Dartmouth 3, Medfield 2 — Joey Paiva scored in the 89th minute to lift the seventh-seeded Hilltoppers (11-4-2) to the first-round win.

Division 3 South

Apponequet 4, Rockland 2 — Junior Aiden Lehane (3 goals) netted the winner in the second to spur the ninth-seeded Lakers (11-3-2) to the comeback win in the first round. Apponequet senior Mike Magalhaes added the goal.

Non-tournament games

Beaver Country Day 2, Marianapolis 1 — Senior Ronan McCarthy (1 goal, 1 assist) led the way for the host Beavers (10-5).

Field hockey

Division 1 South

Advertisement

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Mansfield 0 — The junior duo of Emily Murphy (2 goals) and Christine Landry (2 goals) powered the Cougars (13-2-3) to a quarterfinal win over the Hornets (12-7-2).

Walpole 3, Plymouth North 2 — Sophomore Caroline Whelan provided the first two goals before classmate Jessica Tosone struck for the go-ahead goal with nine minutes left to lift the Porkers (18-0-2) to the quarterfinal win.

Girls’ volleyball

Westwood 1, Franklin 0 — Junior Abby Crowley gave the sixth-ranked Wolverines (17-1-2) the lead and sophomore goalie Amelia Cogan (9 saves) made it stand up in the quarterfinal win.

Division 1 Central/East

Newton North 3, Newton South 0 — With star setter/hitter Tessa Lanfear out for the postseason (back), senior Lisa Halloran (15 kills, 7 digs) and sophomore Carlotta Menozzi (34 assists) led the two-time defending D1 champion Tigers (13-1) with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of the eighth-seeded Lions (11-11).

“What we showed tonight was that we’re a really deep team and that anyone can come on for us and play really well,” Halloran said.

Junior Makayla Marucci also had 13 kills and six digs for the Tigers.

Boston Latin 3, Latin Academy 0 — In a matchup of city exam schools, but nonleague foes, the fourth-seeded Wolfpack (13-6) swept the fifth-seeded Dragons (13-8) 25-5, 25-14, 25-6 behind 13 aces from senior Ashley Rooney. Dual County League MVP Breann Cleary led Latin with 12 kills.

King Philip 3, Revere 0 — Junior Nicole Coughlan (11 kills, 2 aces) and senior captain Katherine Waldeck (9 kills, 3 blocks) led the way for the Warriors (17-4) in a quarterfinal win.

Advertisement

Division 1 South

Barnstable 3, Durfee 0 — Senior Dorian Funk recorded 20 assists for the Red Raiders (18-2) in their quarterfinal victory over the Hilltoppers (14-8).

Brandan Chase reported from Boston and Newton, Greg Levinsky from Westwood, and John Hand from Reading.