In a matchup of city exam schools, but nonleague foes, fourth-seeded Boston Latin School swept fifth-seeded Boston Latin Academy 25-5, 25-14, 25-6 in a Division 1 Central-East volleyball quarterfinal Monday afternoon behind 13 aces from senior Ashley Rooney.
“She’s an awesome server,” said Latin School coach Kai Yuen. “In high school [volley]ball, if you have a hot hand serving, it’s at least a third of the points.
Yuen’s estimate wasn’t too far off: Rooney got the Wolfpack (13-6) out to a 9-0 in the first set with five aces in the run.
“There were two girls . . . and I just tried to serve between them,” Rooney said. “And then when the libero switched jerseys, I tried to serve at her.”
Advertisement
The 13 aces, astoundingly, weren’t Rooney’s season high. She tallied 17 in the Wolfpack’s season opener against Waltham on Sept. 6.
Senior outside hitter Breann Cleary, named the Dual County League MVP earlier in the day, paced the BLS offense with 12 kills.
The Wolfpack will play at top seed Newton North Wednesday night.
Latin Academy, which reached the City League final against O’Bryant, finished 13-8.
To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235