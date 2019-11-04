In a matchup of city exam schools, but nonleague foes, fourth-seeded Boston Latin School swept fifth-seeded Boston Latin Academy 25-5, 25-14, 25-6 in a Division 1 Central-East volleyball quarterfinal Monday afternoon behind 13 aces from senior Ashley Rooney.

“She’s an awesome server,” said Latin School coach Kai Yuen. “In high school [volley]ball, if you have a hot hand serving, it’s at least a third of the points.

Yuen’s estimate wasn’t too far off: Rooney got the Wolfpack (13-6) out to a 9-0 in the first set with five aces in the run.