In Monday night’s Division 1 South first-round between Catholic Conference rivals, host Xaverian scored a pair of second-half goals, capped by Mungovan’s tally in the 78th minute en route to the 2-1 victory.

“Throughout the day I was maybe thinking about bagging the winner against BC High,” Mungovan said. “I’m thankful it came off.”

WESTWOOD – Finn Mungovan lofted a shot, and it hung for a moment. The Xaverian sophomore thought he might’ve nabbed the winner, but first, he took a look into the crowd.

“There’s some very solid players, on this team, but the real defining factor is how they work,” Xaverian coach Garrett Bowers said. “How they sacrifice for each other, for me that’s our character.”

Xaverian (12-3-4), the second seed, advances to Thursday quarterfinals to face the New Bedford/King Philip winner.

BC High’s Gabe Pichay got the scoring started in the 37th minute. After a botched corner kick, the senior striker soared in a few moments later to head the ball up and over Xaverian goalie Thomas Rodia.

Twenty minutes later, Xaverian senior Lorenzo Mancini provided the equalizer with an unassisted blast. Then Mungovan struck for the winner, corralling a throw-in from senior Lars Forsgren. He lifted the ball with his left foot, with just enough height to sneak over the outstretched arms of BC High keeper Cooper Robards.

“The ball just sort of bounced in my favor,” he said. “I saw the goalie sort of out of position and I just shifted over. That was the idea, and thankfully that’s how it came off.”

