“We knew we were a different team this year,” said Gramer. “We really had the energy knowing this was the game we wanted to win. This is a huge win for us.”

Gramer, one of the many holdovers of last year’s team that fell to the juggernaut Dolphins in the quarterfinal round, took a lot from that defeat last year and turned it into the Raiders’ first sectional final appearance since 2014.

BRAINTREE — Senior Abigail Gramer scored two goals on a game-high six shots as the third-seeded Dover-Sherborn field hockey team knocked off defending Division 2 state champion Dennis-Yarmouth in a D2 South semifinal on Tuesday, 3-0.

Advertisement

Her first goal came with the Raiders (18-1-2) ahead, 1-0, in the first half. Senior Izabella Friedel carried the ball around a defender and into the circle before a pass into the middle connected with Gramer to double the lead.

The Raiders never grew complacent and continued applying offensive pressure throughout the second half, which wound up producing eight total penalty corners to just one for D-Y. Gramer’s second tally came off a Dolphins’ turnover as the senior intercepted a clearance pass and beat D-Y senior goalie Delayna Gallagher low.

Gallagher made 11 saves in the final game of her Dennis-Yarmouth career. Offensively, the Dolphins never attempted a shot and rarely made forays into the shooting circle.

“They had some really fast players, but what we try to do is make sure we’re in our positions,” said Dover-Sherborn coach Dara Johnson. “We try to cover the seams, every angle we try to take care of, and we were able to turn the ball around a lot.”

The Raiders struck first on a penalty stroke 14 minutes into the contest by senior co-captain Payton Ahola.

Dan Shulman can be reached at dan.shulman@globe.com.