But in the first round of the Division 1 South tournament, with Clare and Rourke making a healthy return, Wellesley delivered a riveting performance Tuesday afternoon. The 13th-seeded Raiders delivered a shut out No. 4 seed Newton South, 1-0, on a late strike by senior midfielder Olivia Francis.

The Raiders struggled to finish chances with forwards Rory Clare and Lulu Rourke out of the lineup with injuries.

The Wellesley girls’ soccer team closed out the regular season with four straight losses, shut out in matchups against Dover-Sherborn, Braintree, Newton North, and Natick.

It was Wellesley’s first tourney win since the preliminary round in 2017, and the first postseason victory under the direction of second-year coach Roger Bothe.

Advertisement

“I’m so pumped for the program, for the girls,” said Bothre, who had to raise his voice to be heard over the screams of joy from his players after the game.

“This group of seniors has been especially special.”

After a cold, wet first half, Bothe decided to alter his team’s formation to push more players forward, creating more opportunities for the midfield to generate offense.

The adjustment paid off. Just over midfield, Francis passed the ball to Rourke, then sprinted the left sideline before receiving a perfect pass from Rourke. Francis then dribbled to the middle of the field and unleashed a shot, from about 12 yards away, that sailed over the keeper’s head with 5:17 remaining in the match.

“We practice give and go’s all the time,” said Bothe.

“We preach all the time that it is the easiest move. You learn it at 5 years old. It’s one, two, but it’s impossible to guard. We were like ‘play it, play it, play it.’ It was on and they did phenomenal. The execution was really great.”

With just minutes left, South (13-3-3) threatened to tie the score off a shot that skidded on the wet turf. But junior goalie Ella Karhl made the save, securing the win for the Raiders (9-5-3).

Advertisement

Wellesley will play the Barnstable-Needham winner in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Field hockey

Division 2 South

Dover-Sherborn 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 1— Senior Abigail Gramer scored two goals on a game-high six shots as the third-seeded Raiders knocked off the defending Division 2 state champions in a semifinal game at Braintree.

Gramer, one of the many holdovers of last year’s team that fell to the juggernaut Dolphins in the quarterfinal round, took a lot from that defeat last year and turned it into the Raiders’ first sectional final appearance since 2014.

“We knew we were a different team this year,” said Gramer. “We really had the energy knowing this was the game we wanted to win. This is a huge win for us.”

Her first goal came with the Raiders (18-1-2) ahead, 1-0, in the first half. Senior Izabella Friedel carried the ball around a defender and into the circle before a pass into the middle connected with Gramer to double the lead.

The Raiders never grew complacent and continued applying offensive pressure throughout the second half, which wound up producing eight total penalty corners to just one for D-Y. Gramer’s second tally came off a Dolphins’ turnover as the senior intercepted a clearance pass and beat D-Y senior goalie Delayna Gallagher low.

Gallagher made 11 saves in the final game of her Dennis-Yarmouth career. Offensively, the Dolphins never attempted a shot and rarely made forays into the shooting circle.

Advertisement

“They had some really fast players, but what we try to do is make sure we’re in our positions,” said Dover-Sherborn coach Dara Johnson. “We try to cover the seams, every angle we try to take care of, and we were able to turn the ball around a lot.”

The Raiders struck first on a penalty stroke 14 minutes into the contest by senior co-captain Payton Ahola.

Sandwich 1, Cohasset 0 — There were times that it felt as if the D2 South semifinal between the top-seeded Blue Knights and No. 5 Cohasset would remain perpetually scoreless.

But an individual effort by Sandwich sophomore Paige Hawkins with 12 minutes to play made the difference.

Hawkins took the ball from about 25 yards out, surged past three defenders, and fed a shot past Skippers’ senior Noah Sullivan for the lead.

“It’s not just her stickhandling, it’s her timing,” said Sandwich coach Kelsy Beaton. “She reads defenders’ speed, and we’ve watched her do that all year. That’s her thing.”

The Blue Knights (19-1-1) earned four penalty corners in the first half but could not capitalize on any of those chances. With 18 minutes to play in the half, Sandwich came closest when a pass across the face of goal just missed wide.

“We should have scored twice right in that first half,” Beaton said. “That relaxes a team when you go out and score early. Had we scored, maybe it’s a different game.”

Advertisement

It was Cohasset (15-5-1) that came out strong out of halftime, however, earning three corners and getting the game’s best look with a shot inside the opening 10 minutes of the second half. Sandwich sophomore Sarah Currey made a big save, her only one of the night, to end the threat.

“Our defense had a great game,” Beaton said. “Molly Dwyer, Maddie Lemire, and Maura McIver, it was great. We’ve had games where Sarah hasn’t seen the ball, but it’s different in a game.”

Boys’ soccer

Division 2 North

Concord-Carlisle 3, Reading 0 — Concord-Carlisle coach Ray Pavlik told his team at halftime that Reading, which controlled possession and won 50-50 balls during the opening frame, simply wanted it more.

In the second half, the Patriots responded and became the aggressor, evidenced in the 61st minute when senior Luca Baum won a throw inside the box and delivered the go-ahead strike.

The second-half effort, plus stoppage time goals by Liam Harrington and Levi Pierce, helped ninth-seeded Concord-Carlisle blank eighth-seeded Reading, 3-0, in a first-round matchup at Reading.

The Patriots (9-3-5) advance to play either top-seeded North Andover or Billerica on Saturday.

“I told them, you guys want to think you’re the more technical team but if you don’t have the ball, they’re running you off the pitch right now,” Pavlik said. “They played with more urgency and passion but we did a better job in the second half.”

After Reading recorded eight corners and five shots in the first half, Concord -Carlisle gained momentum in the opening stages of the second half, controlling possession and creating more opportunities.

Advertisement

That’s when Baum, an exchange student from Germany, battled defenders to control the ball and sent a right-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net. Playing in his first postseason game, Baum celebrated his winning goal with a handstand and a kick flip.

“I thought about hitting it really hard but then I thought about a classic finish,” Baum said. “I felt really good. Emotions took over after that and everything else was history. I’ve never done that [handstand] before but I probably wouldn’t have done it normally, but it was pretty cool.”

In the final minutes, with Reading (9-5-3) pressing, Harrington sent a harmless shot from outside the box, which trickled between the hands of the keeper and into the net. Pierce added a breakaway goal to seal the win.

The Concord-Carlisle back line played exceptional in front of freshman keeper Ben Brown, who made his first start in place of the injured Alex Hunt.

“We don’t have a lot of tournament experience,” Pavlik said. “It’s nerve-wracking. It’s tough for kids, so hopefully some of the jitters are out.”

Globe correspondents Dan Shulman contributed to from Braintree and Matt Doherty contributed from Reading.