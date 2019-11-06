“Nobody pays attention to the girls, they just focus on the boys,” said Jen Crook. “They’re very competitive in anything they do. They try to leave it on the field.”

Cami Crook was the difference as the Raiders’ leading goal-scorer had two second-half goals to guide top-seeded Somerset-Berkley to a 4-0 win on Wednesday over fourth-seeded Westwood in the Division 1 South sectional semifinal at Braintree High. With the victory, the Raiders extended their winning streak to 39 games.

Much of the talk involvingthe Somerset Berkley field hockey team has concerned its two male members — seniors Alex Millar and Lucas Crook. But not to be overlooked is junior Cami Crook, Lucas’s younger sister and the daughter of coach Jen Crook.

Millar and Lucas Crook, who got their share of looks in the early minutes, were mostly neutralized by Westwood’s defense. But it was Cami, who led the Raiders’ transition game, that caused most of the problems for the Wolverines, winning ball battles in midfield and quickly moving the possession forward into the shooting circle.

Somerset Berkley's (left to right in white) Johanna Snyder, Alex Miller and Kayleigh McDonald pressured Westwood’s Abigail Crowley (in green) through midfield. “We just focused on trying to receive the ball and quick release just to get through their midfield,’’ said Somerset Berkley coach Jen Crook. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

“We were told that Westwood had a great midfield, which they did, and that was going to be the challenge for us,” said Jen Crook. “We just focused on trying to receive the ball and quick release just to get through their midfield.”

The Raiders (21-0-0) struck first when Millar converted a penalty stroke after Cami Crook’s initial shot was blocked on the way into the net. He made no mistake lifting an authoritative shot into the roof of the cage for the lead 11 minutes in and finished with a game-high eight shots, including three on goal.

Lucas Crook doubled the lead 15 minutes later firing a deflected pass from Millar off one of the Raiders’ 13 corners in the game.

“Against Needham and even a little tonight we were struggling a little [on corners],” said Jen Crook. “I think our corners are pretty good and if we get a lot of them, some of them will bounce in.”

Westwood (17-2-2), making a rare sectional semifinal appearance, more than held their own but a pair of late yellow cards all but sealed their fate.

Somerset Berkley's (left to right) Johanna Snyder, Reaghan Cadorette and Kayleigh McDonald celebrate their 4-0 victory over Westwood in the D1 South semifinals at Braintree High on Wednesday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Walpole 4, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Sydney Scales had three assists to fuel a scoring barrage of three goals in three minutes as the Porkers (19-0-2) moved past the Cougars (13-3-3) to advance to the D1 South final and a rematch with Somerset Berkeley at Taunton High on Saturday.

Division 2 North

Gloucester 1, Pentucket 0 — Almost everything went right for No. 6 seed Gloucester in their 1-0 victory over No. 10 Pentucket in the Div. North semifinals at Burlington Stadium.

Shortly after entering the match early in the second half, Gloucester sophomore Cammi

Cooper, who was playing through a broken right ankle, positioned herself perfectly on the right

side of the Fishermen’s net for a rebound off a Cate Delaney shot Cooper flipped into the

net, giving Gloucester their lone goal 7:08 into the second half.

“It’s just right place at right time,” said Gloucester coach Lauren Riley-Gove. “We knew the

goalie went low. We knew we were going to have to lift it up and get it up over her if she went

down. We have been practicing it and there you go.”

Gloucester (14-3-2) controlled most of the first half and continued their dominance late into

the second half, but, after a tripping penalty on the Fishermen, Pentucket began to play with a sense of urgency.

The Sachems (11-8-2) used two corners to gain quality chances, but Gloucester held

strong, allowing the Fishermen to advance to the D2 finals on Saturday where they will face Lynnfield, a 1-0 upset winner over top-seeded Watertown.

Lynnfield 1, Watertown 0 — After losing 1-0 to Watertown in last year’s Division 2 North semifinal, No. 5 Lynnfield got their revenge by upsetting No. 1 Watertown Wednesday night in Burlington. The Raiders (18-1) poured on the offensive chances, but numerous acrobatic saves from Pioneer junior goalie Ava O’Brien kept Watertown off the board.

With O’Brien’s strong play, the offense Lynnfield only needed senior Lily Rothwell’s first half goal to get the win. Lynnfield (14-4) will play No. 6 Gloucester in the D2 North final on Saturday.

Non-tournament games

Tabor 7, Pomfret 1 — The Seawolves improved to 15-2 with two goals from Ashley Clark.

Globe correspondent John Hand reported from Burlington.