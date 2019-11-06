With her teammates looking on from midfield, the junior forward buried a penalty shot into the bottom left corner of the net, lifting the second-seeded Raiders to the Division 3 South quarterfinal win, 4-2 on kicks, after the first 100 minutes produced a 2-2 draw.

DOVER — She’s always the fastest player on the field, but Wednesday night, the Dover-Sherborn girls’ soccer team needed Hope Shue to be the most accurate shot.

“I’ve missed PKs before in big moments and I just kind of had to go into it knowing that I was going to put it into the back of the net,” said Shue, who tallied seven goals in the regular season.

The game was all Raiders (15-2-2) midway through the second half; They dominated possession and took a 2-0 lead behind goals from senior captain Cerys Balmer and junior midfielder Annie Parizeau.

The Falcons (14-5-1) finally broke through with 14 minutes left on a penalty shot from senior captain Julianna DaCosta. Then, with two minutes left, she scored the equalizer on a bullet from 20 yards out.

After two scoreless overtimes, Shue emerged as the hero for the Raiders.

“Her name says it all,” said Dover-Sherborn coach Evren Gunduz. “She gives us hope. She instills confidence. She’s one of many that just embraces the mind-set of giving it everything you have.”

D-S, the second seed, will face the Norwell/Ursuline winner in the semifinals Monday at Hanover High.

