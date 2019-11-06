“I think the game really slowed down for me today, and I think I was able to see where [Algonquin’s] middles set up really well,” Powers said.

The 5-foot-10-inch sophomore middle had five of them, to go along with five kills, turning defense into offense as the second-seeded Hillers swept third-seeded Algonquin, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 at Framingham High to advance to the Division 1 Central/West final for the second time in three seasons.

If the Hopkinton girls’ volleyball team celebrated a point Wednesday by coming together in a circle, lifting their arms with their hands pointed forward, and letting out a low-pitched yell, chances are Kate Powers just had a block.

Hopkinton (20-0) will play either No. 1 seed Needham or No. 5 Concord-Carlisle in Saturday’s final at Wellesley High.

Hopkinton was without senior setter/right side hitter Angie Grabmeier, who injured her ankle before the postseason. But the Hillers balanced their offense between Powers and juniors Cadyn Boyce and Mirabella Paolucci, who had eight kills apiece.

“This team is playing a lot more older than they have been,” Hopkinton coach Margie Grabmeier said. “They’re more seasoned.”

Algonquin (17-3) led early in the third set, which had eight ties. Hopkinton took just its second lead of the set on a kill from junior Amelia Senseney to go up 16-15. Algonquin tied it 17-17 on a Melissa Dai ace, but Hopkinton went an 8-1 run to close out the match, clinched by Boyce’s final kill.

Senior libero Morgan Allen had 16 digs for Hopkinton.

Division 1 Central/West

Needham 3, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Junior outside hitter Karen Nie (27 kills, 13 digs, .404 hitting percentage) and senior middle Olu Ajayi (12 kills, 7 blocks, .300 hitting percentage) led the top-seeded Rockets (18-0) past the fifth-seeded Patriots (18-3) and into their first sectional final in program history with a 25-19, 33-31, 24-26, 25-23 victory at Framingham High.

After Needham won a marathon second set, the Rockets had match point at 24-22 in the third set before the Patriots stormed back to win the next four points and the third set to keep their season alive. Needham again had match point in the fourth set at 24-20, and C-C pulled with in one before Ajayi sealed the match with a kill.

Division 1 Central/East

Boston Latin 3, Newton North 2 — Seniors Breann Clearly (24 kills, 25 digs, 7 aces) and Ashley Rooney (14 kills, 14 digs) led the way as the fourth-seeded Wildcats (14-6) defeated the two-time defending state champion and top-seeded Tigers (13-2) in a semifinal matchup at Newton North High.

Boston Latin will play King Philip in the sectional final on Saturday in Wellesley.

“They have been the best for a long time,” Latin coach Yai Kuen said of Newton North. “It was an amazing win for our team. We held our own against them and that was a good feeling.”