Danvers (23-0) will play No. 1 Lynnfield, who beat Melrose in the other semifinal, in the final on Saturday at Tewksbury High School at 3 p.m. The Falcons lost to Melrose in the 2017 final when their current seniors were sophomores.

The senior’s seven kills and four aces, combined with senior Maddie Montanari’s eight kills, two blocks, and six digs helped third-seeded Danvers return to the Division 2 North final for the second time in three seasons as the Falcons swept No. 15 seed Bedford, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20, in a semifinal matchup at Danvers High School.

Jianna Durand said she’s ready for “a bit of redemption for our younger selves.”

“It’s going to be awesome returning [to the finals] our senior year,” Montanari said.

The win was Danvers’s 18th sweep of the season.

After breezing through the first set, highlighted by four of junior Carly Goodhue’s 11 kills, Bedford (14-9) displayed tough serving in the second set. An ace from senior Olivia Roscoe to put the Buccaneers up, 8-6, was a lead that held until 17-16, when Danvers’s Megan Murphy tied the score with a kill on the next point. Bedford took a 20-19 lead on a combo block from senior Calista Barber and freshman Gabriela Zovko, but Danvers went on a 6-1 run from that point, going up 2-0 thanks to another Murphy kill.

“We made small adjustments, but our girls knew coming in that they were a good team,” Danvers coach George LeVasseur said. “We knew that there were going to be rotations that we had to get out of faster with their stronger servers.”

Lynnfield 3, Melrose 0 — Freshman Ella Gizmunt (12 kills, 3 aces) provided the offensive spark on a team with six seniors as the top-seeded Pioneers (23-0) swept the fifth-seeded Red Raiders, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22, to return to the Division 2 North final for the second year in a row.

Senior Melissa Morelli had 9 kills and 14 assists and senior Sam Lebruska had 8 kills.

Lynnfield had match point at 24-17 and Melrose (19-3) then went on a 5-0 run to pull within two points before Lynnfield won on a Melrose hitting error.

Division 1 South

Barnstable 3, Bishop Feehan 0 — Junior Caroline Keihnau was an offensive force with 12 kills for the second-seeded Red Raiders (19-2), while senior Josie Deluga registered 20 digs in their semifinal win over the third-seeded Shamrocks (16-4).

Division 2 South

Duxbury 3, Cardinal Spellman 0 — The third-seeded Dragons (19-3) cruised past the second-seeded Cardinals (18-4), 25-15, 25-13, 25-17, at Holbrook High in the Division 2 South semifinals.

Sophomore middle hitter Katie Quilty fueled the Dragons in the first set, junior Nora Buell’s serving helped them overcome a 6-1 deficit in the second, and juniors Emma Ruel and Sarah Leonard shined in the third.

The Dragons are onto their third straight sectional final, and coach Pam Thomas is proud of her team for keeping its season alive.

‘‘Of course we love it, Thomas said. Love it, love it. We’re very excited to be there, and we’re not taking anything for granted.

Division 3 South

Case 3, Sacred Heart 0 — Junior Alyssa Storm racked up an astounding 40 assists while senior Amber Arruda tallied 14 kills in a semifinal win for the Cardinals (16-7).

Brandon Chase can be reached at bradon.chase@globe.com.