With one minute remaining in the first overtime period, Needham freshman Samantha Scully sent a cross into the box from the right goal line. Calm as could be, Ledbury let the ball ricochet off her head and into the far-right side of the net to send Needham’s Memorial Park into a frenzy.

On a cold and rainy evening at Needham High School, sophomore defender Madeline Ledbury provided the spark for Needham, scoring two goals, including the overtime winner to propel the No. 12 Rockets to a 2-1 Division 1 South quarterfinal victory over No. 13 Wellesley.

NEEDHAM — When the Needham girls’ soccer team needs a goal, they know which player to turn to. On Thursday night, that was the case — twice.

“I think that scoring those goals was representative of how well the team did,” said Ledbury. “Scoring the goals is nothing. The team is everything.”

It certainly wasn’t Ledbury’s only dramatic moment of the night as the Rockets (12-5-3) trailed the Raiders (9-5-4), 1-0, with two minutes to go in regulation when Needham was awarded a penalty kick after contact in the box. With fans from both sides looking on, Ledbury proceeded to deposit the shot into the bottom left corner of the net to force extra time.

“She is our on-field general as a sophomore,” said Needham head coach Carl Tarabelli. “She does what we need her to do.”

The Raiders started the scoring with nine minutes remaining in the first half when senior captain and midfielder Isabella Turco fired a shot from the right wing that went over the head of Needham goalkeeper Lydia Pirner, who ended the night with seven saves. That was it for Wellesley, however, as they were unable to convert on a number of opportunities in the second half.

With the win, the Rockets move on to face an undefeated King Philip squad in the semifinals on Wednesday at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School.

“Everyone did their job today,” said Tarabelli. “We had to do our job, we had to be brave and even though [Wellesley] was bigger and stronger, we had to win the air and that’s what we did.”

Ethan Nash can be reached at ethan.nash@globe.com.