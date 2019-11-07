The dazzling give-and-go goal with eight minutes left proved to be the difference as fourth-seeded Medford beat fifth-seeded Lexington, 2-1, in a physical and emotional Division 1 North quarterfinal match at rainy Medford High on Thursday evening.

With his back to the net, Memeus bicycle kicked the ball downfield, perfectly in-stride for the gliding Prince, who controlled the feed from his teammate and deposited it into the back of the net.

It was a play that required trust and connection between Medford seniors France Memeus and Kendy Prince.

The Mustangs (16-3-1) advanced to play 16th-seeded Andover in the sectional semifinals on Monday at Manning Field in Lynn.

“When he passed me the ball I knew he was going to be there,” France said. “I had to give him the ball somehow. It comes from the trust I have in him. It’s a two-way street.”

A fired up Medford side began the match with a game-changing play when Memeus scored five minutes in on a low-shot from the top of the box for a 1-0 lead.

Lexington’s possession-style system responded well to the early deficit, controlling the majority of the match with precision passing and ball control. But every time the technical Minuteman (12-2-5) entered the attacking zone, the Medford defense was ready, a tactic Mustangs coach Mike Petrides credited to watching film on Lexington.

“We tried to anticipate what their next move was, the next pass,” Petrides said. “The kids were committed to what they liked to do and we tried to prevent that. We tried to get there first before they did.”

With the rain pouring down late in the second half, Lexington entered desperation mode in search for the equalizer. That’s when Memeus and France hooked up for the game-sealing goal, which Petrides described as a “pro-play.”

Robert Lloyd scored for Lexington on a scrum in front of the net with a minute left, but Medford controlled possession and ran out the clock before celebrating the win on the field with an enthusiastic student section.

“It took a lot of heart and hard work,” Prince said. “From the summer we knew we could do something special. Each and every day we know we have to go out there and prove everyone wrong.”

Andover 3, St. John’s Prep 2 — Allen Gao scored the winner in double overtime as the 16th-seeded Golden Warriors (11-7-3) stunned the Prep (12-5-3) in a quarterfinal in Danvers.

Framingham 3, Newton North 1 — Senior Gus Andrade netted the winner early in the second half to push the seventh-seeded Flyers (13-2-4) past the 15th-seeded Tigers (9-7-5) in the quarterfinals.

Division 3 North

Lynnfield 3, Northeast 1 — Junior Matteus Saramento bagged a brace in a quarterfinal win for the Pioneers.

Division 1 South

Xaverian 2, New Bedford 0 — Sophomore Patrick Mungovan scored both goals for the second-seeded Hawks (13-3-3) in their quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Whalers (11-5-4).

Division 4 South

Cohasset 7, South Shore Voc-Tech 0 — Senior midfielder Kyle Osborne scored twice in the first half, giving him six goals in the last two games. Junior Christian Loft chipped in another pair of goals in a quarterfinal win for the Skippers (14-1-5).

