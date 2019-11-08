Follow along for live text, photo, and video updates throughout the night. Click here to refresh this page.

MIAA football semifinals are underway tonight, coupled with a slate of non-playoff action as the road to Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium gets shorter.

Senior running back Freddy Gabin had touchdown runs of 68 and 46 yards, and successfully converted after a 65-yard run by teammate Ricky Brutus, to lead the Scarlet Knights over top-seeded Reading, 21-18, and back to the D2 North final.

Mousette, Gill combine to carry Mansfield into D2 South finals

Jack Moussette was 12-for-17 with 230 yards and four touchdowns, while Cincere Gill had 107 yards on five receptions, including three touchdowns, to launch Mansfield over King Philip, 34-6, and into next week’s final against undefeated Natick, who handed Wellesley a 30-0 semifinal loss.

Early scores

TechBoston 32, Nashoba Valley 0

Natick 30, Wellesley 0

Boston English 12, O’Bryant 0

Cape Cod Tech 28, Holbrook/Avon 14

Bridgewater-Raynham 36, Newton North 6

Bishop Fenwick 48, Greater Lowell 6

Chicopee 26, Frontier 8

Belmont 28, Malden Catholic 7

Marshfield 6, Barnstable 0

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 55, Doherty 14

Tantasqua 39, Groton-Dunstable 15

Stoneham 37, Shawsheen 7

Algonquin 30, North Middlesex 20

Apponequet 35, Case 0

East Bridgewater 21, Dover-Sherborn 14

Lavoie’s last-minute heroics keep West Bridgewater perfect

With 1:13 left, Matt Lavoie made the 2-yard touchdown and subsequent conversion to give West Bridgewater a 23-22 victory over Randolph in D8 South semifinal action and keep the Wildcats perfect.

WB football wins 23-22!!!

Great games to both teams tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/3bu1lgKt3z — WBMSHS Athletics (@WBMSHSAthletics) November 9, 2019

Cavanaugh comes through in battle of undefeateds

Dom Cavanagh has both touchdowns for Ashland as the Clockers lead Rockland, 16-0, in a battle of two undefeated teams in D6 South semifinal play.

Double duty for Darius LeClair

From correspondent Dan Shulman: Darius LeClair has both touchdowns for top-seeded Catholic Memorial, as the Knights lead 14-0 with 9:31 left in the second quarter.

Where there’s a Will, there’s a way

From correspondent Trevor Hass: Stoughton got on the board first with 6:08 left in the first quarter, but QB Will Prouty’s three-yard keeper was good, followed by Brett Souza’s PAT to put Duxbury on top of Stoughton, 7-6, with under two minutes left in the opening frame of the D3 South semifinal.

Dore does it for Amesbury lead

After Troy Hamel’s 8-yard keeper was good to put the Indians up, 8-0, over Lynnfield on the first drive of the D5 North semifinal, Brady Dore ran 53 yards to double the lead and build away from a Lynnfield score. At the end of the first quarter, Amesbury leads Lynnfield, 16-8.

Llanos leading Revere

From correspondent Karl Capen: Senior Joe Llanos has three touchdowns in the first quarter as the undefeated Patriots are leading Revere, 20-8.

Jack Moosette jumpstarts Mansfield

From correspondent Jake Levin: On the first play of the second quarter, Jack Moosette hurled a 9-yard pass to Cincere Gill, and Michael DeBolt’s PAT was good to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead over King Philip.

Aponte advances Natick past Wellesley

From correspondent Nate Weitzer: Jalyn Aponte finished with 265 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the undefeated Redhawks (9-0) advanced to their first-ever sectional final, with a 30-0 win over Wellesley. Natick awaits the winner of King Phillip/Mansfield.

The Natick defense earned respect w/a 30-0 win tonight, and got a postgame portrait with the great Doug Flutie.@GlobeSchools @BGlobeSports pic.twitter.com/Bu9ULhRl8m — Nate Weitzer (@nweitzer7) November 8, 2019

Roll call

Follow our Globe correspondents on Twitter for immediate updates from the field.

Globe roll call for 🏈 sectional semis:

Wellesley @ Natick - @nweitzer7

KP @ Mansfield - @JakeTLevin

Wayland @ Revere - @Capen316

Marblehead @ Melrose - @BrandonNChase

N Andover @ Reading - @robertholmes630

CM @ BC High - @DanielRShulman

Ashland @ Rockland - @StevenSousa58 — Nate Weitzer (@nweitzer7) November 8, 2019

