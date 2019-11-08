fb-pixel

MIAA football semifinals are underway tonight, coupled with a slate of non-playoff action as the road to Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium gets shorter.

Follow along for live text, photo, and video updates throughout the night. Click here to refresh this page.

Gabin gives North Andover win over Reading in D2 North

Senior running back Freddy Gabin had touchdown runs of 68 and 46 yards, and successfully converted after a 65-yard run by teammate Ricky Brutus, to lead the Scarlet Knights over top-seeded Reading, 21-18, and back to the D2 North final.

Mousette, Gill combine to carry Mansfield into D2 South finals

Jack Moussette was 12-for-17 with 230 yards and four touchdowns, while Cincere Gill had 107 yards on five receptions, including three touchdowns, to launch Mansfield over King Philip, 34-6, and into next week’s final against undefeated Natick, who handed Wellesley a 30-0 semifinal loss.

Advertisement

Early scores

TechBoston 32, Nashoba Valley 0

Natick 30, Wellesley 0

Boston English 12, O’Bryant 0

Cape Cod Tech 28, Holbrook/Avon 14

Bridgewater-Raynham 36, Newton North 6

Bishop Fenwick 48, Greater Lowell 6

Chicopee 26, Frontier 8

Belmont 28, Malden Catholic 7

Marshfield 6, Barnstable 0

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 55, Doherty 14

Tantasqua 39, Groton-Dunstable 15

Stoneham 37, Shawsheen 7

Algonquin 30, North Middlesex 20

Apponequet 35, Case 0

East Bridgewater 21, Dover-Sherborn 14

Lavoie’s last-minute heroics keep West Bridgewater perfect

With 1:13 left, Matt Lavoie made the 2-yard touchdown and subsequent conversion to give West Bridgewater a 23-22 victory over Randolph in D8 South semifinal action and keep the Wildcats perfect.

Cavanaugh comes through in battle of undefeateds

Dom Cavanagh has both touchdowns for Ashland as the Clockers lead Rockland, 16-0, in a battle of two undefeated teams in D6 South semifinal play.

Double duty for Darius LeClair

From correspondent Dan Shulman: Darius LeClair has both touchdowns for top-seeded Catholic Memorial, as the Knights lead 14-0 with 9:31 left in the second quarter.

Where there’s a Will, there’s a way

From correspondent Trevor Hass: Stoughton got on the board first with 6:08 left in the first quarter, but QB Will Prouty’s three-yard keeper was good, followed by Brett Souza’s PAT to put Duxbury on top of Stoughton, 7-6, with under two minutes left in the opening frame of the D3 South semifinal.

Advertisement

Dore does it for Amesbury lead

After Troy Hamel’s 8-yard keeper was good to put the Indians up, 8-0, over Lynnfield on the first drive of the D5 North semifinal, Brady Dore ran 53 yards to double the lead and build away from a Lynnfield score. At the end of the first quarter, Amesbury leads Lynnfield, 16-8.

Llanos leading Revere

From correspondent Karl Capen: Senior Joe Llanos has three touchdowns in the first quarter as the undefeated Patriots are leading Revere, 20-8.

Jack Moosette jumpstarts Mansfield

From correspondent Jake Levin: On the first play of the second quarter, Jack Moosette hurled a 9-yard pass to Cincere Gill, and Michael DeBolt’s PAT was good to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead over King Philip.

Aponte advances Natick past Wellesley

From correspondent Nate Weitzer: Jalyn Aponte finished with 265 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the undefeated Redhawks (9-0) advanced to their first-ever sectional final, with a 30-0 win over Wellesley. Natick awaits the winner of King Phillip/Mansfield.

Roll call

Follow our Globe correspondents on Twitter for immediate updates from the field.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.