Revere (9-0) will play at Melrose next week for the sectional title.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 165-pound running back rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and junior quarterback Calvin Boudreau chipped in with three touchdown passes as the second-seeded Patriots held off third-seeded Wayland, 42-35, in a shootout at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

REVERE — If the Revere football team was going to book a trip to the Division 4 North title game, it was going to be on the back of senior Joe Llanos.

“This is everything I ever wanted to be, a championship team. We are on our journey to be there and we are going to get there,” said Llanos.

Advertisement

“My mindset is the same every game: Never lose yards. Always positive, positive yards and we did a good job at that today.”

The Patriots went in front by 20, 34-14, to begin the second half following a Wayland turnover. Boudreau connected with senior Lucas Barbosa for the second time on the night, this time on a 26-yard touchdown.

Wayland (7-2) and Mason Bolivar immediately answered as the senior quarterback ran it in from 5 yards. The Warriors forced a turnover on the next possession and capitalized with junior Jaison Tucker’s 1-yard run making it a one score game, 34-28 late in the third.

Teams traded possessions to begin the fourth until Boudreau tallied his third touchdown with a 19-yard pass to senior Jonathan Murphy and the Llanos 2-point rush pushed it to a 14-point advantage.

The Warriors answered within minutes as Bolivar sprinted to the end zone from 25 yards out to make it a one-score game again.

But with just over four minutes left to play, Wayland was unable to get stop Llanos. The senior carried the ball seven times for 47 yards on the final drive that allowed Revere to run out the clock.

Advertisement

“[This team] is so special,” said Revere coach Louis Cicatelli. “They are just a great bunch of kids and they want to finish this. And I believe that they can.”

Llanos ran for all three of his touchdowns and 131 of his yards in the first half. Wayland’s Bolivar ended the night with four total touchdowns.