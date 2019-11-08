The North Andover girls’ soccer team built momentum toward an improbable comeback for 30 minutes in the second half of Friday night’s Division 1 North quarterfinal at Westford Academy. Brooke Ditcham deflated those hopes in an instant.

The Westford senior rocketed in a penalty kick in the 71st minute to restore a two-goal lead, and the second-seeded Grey Ghosts (15-2-2) earned both a 3-1 victory and a Monday rematch of last year’s sectional semifinal against defending champion Brookline, at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium.

“Since freshman year I’ve been taking [PKs],” said Ditcham, who had the goal and an assist. “It’s kind of scary, but I’m used to it. We practice them every day. You just have to focus on it, and don’t let it get into your head.”