The North Andover girls’ soccer team built momentum toward an improbable comeback for 30 minutes in the second half of Friday night’s Division 1 North quarterfinal at Westford Academy. Brooke Ditcham deflated those hopes in an instant.
The Westford senior rocketed in a penalty kick in the 71st minute to restore a two-goal lead, and the second-seeded Grey Ghosts (15-2-2) earned both a 3-1 victory and a Monday rematch of last year’s sectional semifinal against defending champion Brookline, at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium.
“Since freshman year I’ve been taking [PKs],” said Ditcham, who had the goal and an assist. “It’s kind of scary, but I’m used to it. We practice them every day. You just have to focus on it, and don’t let it get into your head.”
The seventh-seeded Scarlet Knights (11-6-3) mounted a spirited rally after hitting the break down 2-0. Senior Olivia Gotobed finished a great corner kick from sophomore Madeline Jackson to make it a one-goal game 10 minutes into the half. Gotobed then drilled a 30-yard tying bid that Westford sophomore keeper Kiani Barnard-Pratt saved in the 70th minute.
Everything changed less than a minute later. Westford was awarded a penalty kick when sophomore Carly Davey was taken down in the box. Ditcham booted the insurance goal into the left side of the net.
“It’s not just her power behind her kicks,” Westford coach Katie Andjus said of the Davidson-bound Ditcham. “She is so skilled in placing it in her spot every single time. She has really been a threat.”
Ditcham put Westford up two minutes in when she found senior Bella Hillman on a direct kick. Senior Ally Giovino made it 2-0 when she finished a pass from Davey in the 22nd minute on a play that sophomore Isabel Doherty set up with a pinpoint through ball to Davey at midfield.
As for Brookline, Ditcham said, “We could not be more excited to be playing them again.”
