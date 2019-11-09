“My goalie is pretty good, isn’t she,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone. “She’s truly an amazing athlete.”

A-B (21-1) dominated the game but could never beat Gillette. After two 10-minute overtimes, it went to the shootout and Andover (16-2-4) got goals from Sydney Gregory, Hanna Medwar, Kate Gemmell, and Heather Graham. A-B received scores from Caroline Utz and Erin Little but when Gillette stopped Jillian Loebs, Andover was headed to the state semifinals against Somerset Berkley.

READING — Andover junior goalie Paige Gillette made two huge stops in the shootout and the Warriors beat Acton-Boxborough, 1-0, for the Division 1 North title.

Andover lost in overtime in last year’s North final.

Division 2

Lynnfield 3, Gloucester 2 — Lynnfield turned a late corner into the winning goal as the Pioneers took home the Division 2 North title. Tied at 2-2 with 12 minutes left to play, Lynnfield (16-4) got a corner and the players decided which corner play to run. It started with Talia Bridgham, who passed it to Jacqueline Carbone. Carbone redirected the ball on net where Isabella Scala tipped it past Gloucester goalie Mia Wheeler.

“We practice about 10 corners and the kids know what to do. Either I call it or I just say you call it. They called that one,” said Lynnfield coach Mamie Reardon.

Gloucester (14-4-2) scored first on Mia Salah’s goal. Lynnfield scored the next two, the first by Carolyn Garofoli, the second by Madison Murphy. Gloucester tied it on a goal by Cammi Cooper, setting up the successful late corner.

It was the first North final without Watertown since 2007.

