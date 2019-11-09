After North Andover tied it with just 13 minutes left off a goal by senior Lucas Sciaudone, It was clear the game would come down to that final run. The Patriots ratcheted up the pressure and eventually got the key marker from Pierce.

“In the tournament, it’s going to be who makes one more run or who wins one more 50-50 ball,” said C-C coach Ray Pavlik.

“We gave up a tough goal, and then something just changed,” Pavlik said. “We took it to another level there in the last 10 minutes. These guys just didn’t want to lose.

“They really could have taken a step back, when you give up a goal with 15 minutes left, it could be a really deflating experience, but they just went after it.”

C-C opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Liam Harrington headed in Cooper Jones’ corner kick. That’s where the score stayed all the way until Sciaudone’s late tally. C-C ended all suspense when John Ferren scored with three minutes left.

Pierce went down, injured, in the final few minutes, but was eventually was able to walk off. Pavlik did not have a specific update post-game.

Division 2 North

Belmont 2, Marblehead 0 — Senior Jon Brabo scored both goals to power the Marauders (12-4-2) to the quarterfinal win.

Non-tournament games

Middlesex 7, St. George’s 2 — Liam Tasker and Kwabana Kwakwa matched each other step for step, both notching a hat trick and an assist for the Zebras (11-5-2).

Milton Academy 2, Nobles 1 — Junior Aidan Farwell twice, including the winner in the 89th minute, as the Mustangs (13-2-3) clinched the ISL’s regular-season title.

Girls’ soccer

Division 2 South

Holliston 2, Silver Lake 1 (SO) — The Panthers (16-0-3) advanced to the semifinals after winning in penalty kicks (3-2). Junior keeper MaryKatherine Ward came up with a crucial save in the second half to force overtime, and blocked two penalty kicks to help seal the win.

