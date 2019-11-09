Newton South senior Lucy Jenks also delivered a strong individual performance, winning the D1 race in 18:13.96 after heading the advice of her coach Steve McChesney to “go out hard and take the lead myself,” she said.

“I had a workout plan that I was supposed to do,” Fitzgibbon said. “I had a hard workout on Wednesday and after that took today to work on some things. I wasn’t feeling that good, so I just did what I could.”

WRENTHAM — Despite feeling a little bit off entering the MIAA state divisional meets, Weston sophomore Carmel Fitzgibbon pushed through to win the Division 5 5k race, covering the 3.1-mile course at the Wrentham Developmental Center in an astonishing 17:36.38.

“In track, I’m used to sitting back a little bit,” said Jenks, who was running only her second career race in cross country. “I did that in my last race. [Coach McChesney] wanted me to switch it up this time.”

Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds (right) outsprints Lexington’s Danna Ofek (left) at the tape to finish second (19:13.12) in the D1 girls’ race. George Rizer for the Globe

Concord-Carlisle junior Emma Kerimo lost her footing and fell in the second loop of the D2 race. Fortunately, Kerimo had built up enough of a lead to overcome her slip-up and finish first overall in 18:40.82.

Kerimo’s win helped the Patriots (58 points) capture the D2 team title over Wellesley (101), while Natick (127) and Lincoln-Sudbury (134) also qualified for all-states.

In D1, Lexington (89) won first place with Boston Latin (92), Lowell (132), and Newton North (171) rounding out the top four.

Hopkinton junior Olivia Jones (18:36.79) won first place in D3 with Milton (68), Walpole (95), Hopkinton (138), and Bishop Feehan (152) advancing.

Billerica’s (19:54.27) and Marshfield’s (20:09.49) average team time were good enough to capture the Div. 1-3 wildcard spots.

Newburyport (76), Melrose (90), Hanover (126) and Nauset (130) qualified for all-states in Division 4. In Division 5, Triton (59), Dover-Sherborn (131), Hamilton Wenham (140) and Weston (154) are moving on. Finally, in Division 6, West Bridgewater (71), Bishop Fenwick (86), Austin Prep (121) and Georgetown (144) will advance. Pentucket (20.46.69) and Martha’s Vineyard (21.07.45) claimed the two wild card sports for Divisions 4-6.

All-states will be held at Gardner Golf Course next Saturday.

John Hand can be reached at john.hand@globe.com.