Crook scored twice in the first half and added his third with 13:56 left to play on a rebound from a hard pad save by Walpole’s Gigi Anello, who stopped nine shots from the Raiders.

Senior Lucas Crook tallied an unassisted hat trick for the top-seeded Raiders (22-0) before Walpole senior Caroline Whelan netted the lone goal for the third-seeded Porkers (19-1-2) with less than seven minutes left to play.

TAUNTON — For the second straight year, Somerset Berkley defeated Walpole, 3-1, to earn the Division 1 South field hockey title at Tiger Alexio Field.

“[It’s about] staying composed, doing a move, and staying with the play until it’s over,” Crook said.

“There was no rifling shot,” said Somerset Berkley coach Jen Crook. “It wasn’t a blast heard ‘round the world. He simply picked up a scrappy ball and put it in.”

The Raiders, who have allowed just four goals this year, had a 7-1 advantage on penalty corners, but the Walpole defense, led by Natalie Griffin, combined with Anello to minimize the conversions.

“We knew they were good,” Jen Crook said. “They were a pretty solid team all the way around. I think my kids just rose to the occasion and they had a great game.”

Somerset Berkley will defend its state title against D1 North champion Andover.

“Every next game is just another level,” Lucas Crook said. “You never expect to make it this far. Every round is kind of an extra game.”

Senior captain Payton Ahola (17) hoisted the Division 2 trophy as Dover-Sherborn won its first sectional trophy since 2014. JENNA CICCOTELLI

Division 2

Dover-Sherborn 1, Sandwich 0 — Dover-Sherborn failed to convert its first 12 penalty corners in Saturday’s Division 2 South field hockey final, prompting D-S coach Dara Johnson to make a different call.

Rather than try to feed a pass to Payton Ahola, who starred in midfield alongside inserter Merritt Sullivan, Johnson instructed that the ball go to junior Caitlin O’Connell. Her shot found junior Emma Goodness, whose tip-in with 11 minutes left to play was the difference as the third-seeded Raiders defeated top-seeded Sandwich, 1-0, to claim their first sectional title since 2014.

“[O’Connell] had time to settle the ball and execute the shot, and we were in the right spot to put it in,” Johnson said.

“It was in the air, so I kind of just stuck my stick in and it kind of soared it in and hit the backboard,” Goodness said. “Everyone kind of crowded around me and we were all jumping and screaming. It was a really good feeling.”

Dover-Sherborn (19-1-2) held the advantage offensively both halves, with more chances on corners (14-6) and shots on goal (5-3) than the Blue Knights (19-2-1).

“[Sandwich’s] defense was excellent,” Johnson said. We just weren’t able to put it in. You get a little nervous when you have all those corners and you’re not scoring. With this team, they’re going to come back around and run up the field. Even with one goal, you’re not comfortable against Sandwich.”

Sandwich goalie Sarah Currey had four saves, while Dover-Sherborn netminder Sabrina Ryan stopped three.

The Raiders will play North champion Lynnfield in a state semifinal Tuesday (TBA).

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.