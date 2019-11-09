And that stop preserved Central Catholic’s riveting 39-37 victory in Saturday’s D1 North semifinal at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium.

After Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira scored on a 5-yard keeper and Mark Kassis added the 2-point conversion in overtime, the Raiders defense held Everett quarterback Duke Doherty mere centimeters away from the goal line on the Tide’s conversion attempt.

LAWRENCE — In a fitting ending, one of the most thrilling sectional semifinals in MIAA history was decided by a matter of inches.

“I’m a defensive guy, so I hate games like this,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “I’m not thrilled with how we played overall, but [the defense] came up big. Kids hung in there and made plays when we needed them.”

The top-seeded Raiders (8-1) will host second-seeded St. John’s Prep (8-1) in the D1 North final Saturday at Lawrence Stadium.

Everett (7-2) started with a bang when Tyrese Baptiste returned the opening kickoff 87 yards to set up a 2-yard TD run from Deshawn Weston.

Nick Donatio responded with a 75-yard touchdown on the ensuing kickoff to draw Central even, and the Raiders took a 17-10 lead into halftime thanks in part to a miraculous 55-yard touchdown pass from Pereira to Mark Ciccarelli after a botched snap.

Pereira (13-for-22 passing, 239 yards, 3 TDs) expanded the lead to 24-10 when he found Nate Hebert for a 26-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the third quarter.

But Everett showed its resilence. The Tide battled back on Eli Auguste’s a 5-yard touchdown catch and forced a fumble to set up a 26-yard touchdown run from Clarence Jules.

With the score tied, 24-24, Central Catholic appeared to receive an extra down from the officiating crew. The Raiders rushed for 6 yards on first down, were called for a hold on second down, then threw an incompletion on the replayed second down.

After a 3-yard rush (3rd down) and a 3-yard completion (4th down), the down marker still read fourth down as the two sides switched sides for the end of the quarter. Then the Raiders capitalized on the extra opportunity when Mike Finneran found Dom Tritto for a 9-yard completion to earn a first down on a fake punt. The next play, Pereira hit Donatio for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 31-24.

Postgame, neither coaching staff appeared aware of the mistake.

“We needed something like that at that point,” said Adamopoulos.

Doherty (12-for-21 passing, 121 yards, TD) teamed up with Auguste for two key fourth-down conversions and Jayden Clerveaux’s 10-yard TD capped a 13-play, 68-yard drive drew Everett even with 2:57 to play.

The Tide threatened to set up a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, but Kassis picked off a screen pass and the contest went to overtime.

“People got their money’s worth today,” said Adamopolous. “This is right up there [with the best games I’ve ever coached]. Because we were in trouble and Kassis came up with the interception. Even then we didn’t score and they got the momentum back, but we stayed composed.”

Donatio drew a pass interference call in the end zone to set up Pereira’s 5-yard touchdown run in overtime. Baptiste responded with a 3-yard touchdown run to keep Everett alive, but the Tide’s 2-point conversion came up just short.

“I can’t put it into words right now,” said Donatio. “We knew it was going to be a fight to the end, like it was.”

