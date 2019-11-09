“My goalie is pretty good, isn’t she,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone. “She’s truly an amazing athlete.”

A-B (21-1) dominated the game but could never beat Gillette. After two 10-minute overtimes, it went to the shootout and Andover (16-2-4) got goals from Sydney Gregory, Hanna Medwar, Kate Gemmell, and Heather Graham. A-B received scores from Caroline Utz and Erin Little but when Gillette stopped Jillian Loebs, Andover was headed to the state semifinals against Somerset Berkley.

Andover junior goalie Paige Gillette made two huge stops in the shootout and the Warriors beat Acton-Boxborough, 1-0, in Reading for the Division 1 North title Saturday.

Andover lost in overtime in last year’s North final.

Division 2 North

Lynnfield 3, Gloucester 2 — Lynnfield turned a late corner into the winning goal as the Pioneers took home the Division 2 North title. Tied at 2-2 with 12 minutes left to play, Lynnfield (16-4) got a corner and the players decided which play to run. It started with Talia Bridgham, who passed it to Jacqueline Carbone. Carbone redirected the ball on net where Isabella Scala tipped it past Gloucester goalie Mia Wheeler.

“We practice about 10 corners and the kids know what to do. Either I call it or I just say you call it. They called that one,” said Lynnfield coach Mamie Reardon.

Gloucester (14-4-2) scored first on Mia Salah’s goal. Lynnfield scored the next two, the first by Carolyn Garofoli, the second by Madison Murphy. Gloucester tied it on a goal by Cammi Cooper, setting up the successful late corner.

It was the first North final without Watertown since 2007.

Division 1 South

Somerset Berkley 3, Walpole 1 — For the second straight year, the Raiders defeated the Porkers to earn the Division 1 South title at Tiger Alexio Field.

Senior Lucas Crook tallied an unassisted hat trick for top-seeded Somerset Berkley (22-0) before senior Caroline Whelan netted the lone goal for third-seeded Walpole (19-1-2) with less than seven minutes left to play.

Crook scored twice in the first half and added his third with 13:56 left to play on a rebound from a hard pad save by Walpole’s Gigi Anello, who stopped nine shots from the Raiders.

“[It’s about] staying composed, doing a move, and staying with the play until it’s over,” Crook said.

“There was no rifling shot,” said Somerset Berkley coach Jen Crook. “He simply picked up a scrappy ball and put it in.”

The Raiders, who have allowed just four goals this year, had a 7-1 advantage on penalty corners, but the Walpole defense, led by Natalie Griffin, combined with Anello to minimize the conversions.

“We knew they were good,” Jen Crook said. “They were a pretty solid team all the way around. I think my kids just rose to the occasion and they had a great game.”

Somerset Berkley will play North champion Andover in Tuesday’s state semifinals at Grafton.

“Every next game is just another level,” Lucas Crook said. “You never expect to make it this far. Every round is kind of an extra game.”

Division 2 South

Dover-Sherborn 1, Sandwich 0 — The third-seeded Raiders defeated the top-seeded Blue Knights to claim their first sectional title since 2014.

Dover-Sherborn failed to convert its first 12 penalty corners, prompting coach Dara Johnson to make a different call.

Rather than try to feed a pass to Payton Ahola, who starred in the midfield alongside inserter Merritt Sullivan, Johnson instructed that the ball go to junior Caitlin O’Connell. Her shot found junior Emma Goodness, and her tip-in with 11 minutes left was the difference..

“[O’Connell] had time to settle the ball and execute the shot, and we were in the right spot to put it in,” Johnson said.

“It was in the air, so I kind of just stuck my stick in and it kind of soared it in and hit the backboard,” Goodness said. “Everyone kind of crowded around me and we were all jumping and screaming.

“It was a really good feeling.”

Dover-Sherborn (19-1-2) had more chances on corners (14-6) and shots on goal (5-3) than Sandwich (19-2-1).

“[Sandwich’s] defense was excellent,” Johnson said. “We just weren’t able to put it in. You get a little nervous when you have all those corners and you’re not scoring. With this team, they’re going to come back around and run up the field. Even with one goal, you’re not comfortable against Sandwich.”

Sandwich goalie Sarah Currey had four saves, while Dover-Sherborn netminder Sabrina Ryan stopped three.

The Raiders will play North champion Lynnfield in a state semifinal Tuesday at Braintree.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com. Bob Holmes can be reached at robertholmes630@gmail.com.