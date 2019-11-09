Tewksbury (8-1) will look to defend its sectional crown next week in the final against Winchester. The winner will face the Div. 3 South champion in the state semifinals.

The second-seeded Redmen jumped out to a 20-6 lead at halftime after junior quarterback Ryne Rametta threw a pair of touchdowns passes and the defense thwarted a comeback by third-seeded Concord-Carlisle to hang on for a 27-26 victory at Doucette Stadium.

In recent years Tewksbury football has become synonymous with grit and determination. Saturday afternoon’s Division 3 North semifinal contest at Doucette Stadium proved no different for the reigning sectional champions.

“I am happy with the effort of our kids, and that is really all we can control, our effort and our toughness,” said Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward.

Concord-Carlisle (8-1) forced a turnover on downs in the third quarter and marched down the field to capitalize on a 3-yard TD run by sophomore Tim Hays. A successful extra point pulled the Patriots within 20-13 at the end of the third.

The Redmen put together a drive at the start of the fourth that chewed up more than seven minutes off the clock and was capped by junior Kyle Darrigo’s 3-yard scoring run, his second touchdown of the game.

Concord-Carlisle immediately answered with a quick drive that junior Jordan Corbett highlighted with a 5-yard touchdown run that pulled the Patriots within a touchdown, 27-20, with 3:15 left.

Following a punt, the Patriots took possession at the Tewksbury 46 with 2:05 remaining to make something happen. But all they needed was one play.

Senior quarterback Christian Gemelli connected with junior wideout Tyler Jameau over the middle of the field. Jameau hauled in the pass, broke one tackle, and ran into the end zone for the 46-yard score.

Concord-Carlisle elected to go for the lead, but Gemelli bobbled the snap and barely made the hand-off to Corbett, who got swarmed by Tewksbury’s defense in the backfield.

With 1:33 left in the game, the Patriots got another chance to take the lead when they drove inside Tewksbury territory. But the Redmen were able to settle down, defensively, and preserved the win.

“We always talk all the time that whether you make a great play or a bad play,” Aylward said, “there is nothing you can do about that. It is always about the next play.”

Division 7 South

Nantucket 23, Cohasset 0 — Seniors Torane Burton and Darian Duarte led the ground game in Devonte Usher’s absence, combining for 162 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns to help fifth-seeded Nantucket (6-3) pull away in the upset of top-seeded Cohasset (6-3).

“Burton stepped up big time,” second-year Whalers coach Joe Perry said of the senior back, who finished with 13 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. “He’s the best ballplayer I’ve probably seen in 15-20 years here.”

Nantucket will meet No. 2 Abington (7-2) in the D7 South sectional finals next week.

Whalers sophomore Justin Bloise opened the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown run, which came on a backwards pass behind the line of scrimmage from sophomore quarterback Makai Bodden, with nine seconds left in the first half.

“Justin really got us amped up,” Burton said.

Duarte (10 carries, 54 yards) ran for a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter before Burton broke free for a 58-yard rushing score with 6:01 to play. Junior Darrian Nangle, who made two of his three extra points, made a 24-yard field goal with 3:06 remaining.

Defensively, the Whalers held the Skippers to 109 yards of total offense, and junior Malique Bodden intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter.

“We just had a tough time with consistency,” said Cohasset coach Pete Afanasiw. “It’s not like they did anything special or new, it was just a different set of personnel and those kids closed down any holes that were there pretty darn quick.”

Division 6 South

Old Rochester 22, Norwell 15 — Jackson Cote blasted in from 3 yards out with less than 2 minutes left, culminating an eight-minute drive to carry the Bulldogs (8-1) to the semifinal win. ‘‘We just took as long as we could and really drove it to ‘em,’’ said Old Rochester assistant coach Michael Bowen.

Division 8 North

KIPP Academy 19, Roxbury Prep 2 — The Panthers (7-2) marched into the D8 North final behind a pair of long TD runs from Dave Filias (59 yards) and Piero Canales (60). A stout defense also kept the Wolves (2-6) from scoring on offense. ‘‘Our team’s strength is our defense,’’ coach Jim Rabbitt said. KIPP Academy will face Keefe Tech in the division final, and despite a win earlier this season against Keefe, Rabbitt stressed that in the playoffs, ‘‘Everyone’s record is 0-0.’’ ‘‘It’s going to be an absolute battle, and we’re looking forward to it,’’ he said.

Non-tournament games

Governor’s Academy 35, Belmont Hill 0 — Jordan Fuller racked up three touchdowns, including a 50-yard breakaway score in the third quarter, as the Govs (7-1) closed out the regular season with an impressive performance.

Groton 46, St. Mark’s 0 — Senior Caleb Coleman dominated the ground game for the Zebras (5-2), scoring three rushing touchdowns. Matt Kandel also added two offensive scores and returned an interception 40 yards for the touchdown.

North Attleborough 35, North Quincy 20 — Russell Dunlap’s 98-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter gave the Red Rocketeers (3-6) a commanding 28-6 lead en route to beating the Red Raiders (3-6).

Northeast 30, Austin Prep 27 — In his first varsity start, sophomore Steve Donnelly rushed for 150 yards and had the decisive score a 78-yard scamper late in the third quarter to propel the Knights (3-6) past the Cougars (4-5).

Upper Cape 30, St. John Paul II 6 — Kemrin Glover rushed for two touchdowns of 20 and 42 yards as the Rams (5-4) outmuscled the Lions (2-7).

Brooks 19, Tabor 14 — John Manzi (2 TDs) punched in a go-ahead 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter to power host Brooks (4-4).

Lynn Classical 42, Beverly 28 — Senior Danny Gisonno took commanded for the Rams (6-3), passing for 256 yards and 2 TDS and rushing for 182 yards and three scores. Jeff Hill had 10 catches for 176 yards and three scores.

Quincy 46, Brookline 23 — Isaiah Steinberg rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns as the Presidents (2-7) grabbed a road win.

Brad Joyal reported from Cohasset.