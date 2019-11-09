The sectional championship comes just three days after the Wolfpack (15-6) upset top seed Newton North — which had won seven straight sectional titles — in the semifinal. Latin will play the Needham/Hopkinton winnerin a state semifinal Wednesday in Grafton.

The fourth-seeded Wolfpack pulled off a 25-22, 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-8 victory over No. 3 seed King Philip at Wellesley High School. It was Boston Latin’s first sectional title in 11 seasons.

The Boston Latin School girls’ volleyball team proved its resilience yet again Saturday morning, battling back from a 2-1 deficit to knock off King Philip and capture the Division 1 Central/East sectional title.

“We were obviously down early, but they held on,” said Boston Latin coach Kai Yuen.

Yuen said the Wolfpack’s senior captains were keys to the victory. Dual County League MVP Breann Cleary (19 kills, 11 digs, 8 aces) formed a dynamic duo with Ashley Rooney (17 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces).

Trailing 2-1 going into the fourth set, Boston Latin bounced back in a big way, capturing the fourth set, 25-15, thanks to a string of aces from Cleary.

“It was all about energy,” Cleary said.

“Forgetting our past mistakes and focusing on the next point was really key.”

The fifth and final set came easily, as the Wolfpack jumped out to a 5-1 lead and never wavered.

Team captains junior Nicole Coughlan (15 kills) and senior Catherine Waldeck (14 kills) played well in defeat for the Warriors (18-5), who finished in a three-way tie atop the Hockomock League. Coach Kristen Geuss said her team was overwhelmed by Boston Latin’s skill and depth.

“Their hitters came on stronger as the match went on, and I think their serving did as well,” Geuss said.

“We haven’t faced anything like that all year long.”

Division 2 Central

Canton 3, Westborough 1 — The second-seeded Bulldogs (20-3) battled past No. 4 Westborough (16-6) for a 25-23, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21 victory at Wellesley High School for the program’s first sectional title since 2012.

“Any of the games could’ve gone either way,” said Canton coach Pat Cawley, whose team also lost sectional finals in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

“It was very intense every single point.”

Back and forth play ruled the first two sets. The Bulldogs pulled through, with senior outside hitter Taylor Harris (20 kills, nine digs) ending both sets with thunderous kills.

“We knew after winning the first two we really had to push,” said Harris, who watched a 2-1 lead disappear in last year’s sectional final.

Junior middle blocker Liz Bickett (14 kills, 22 digs) also performed well for the Bulldogs.

Westborough ran away with the third set. The Rangers jumped out to an early lead before Canton tied it at 17-17. From there, senior middle hitter Alexa Vassilakis (15 kills, three blocks) and junior outside hitter Abby Papetti (15 kills) turned it into a 25-18 thumping.

The Bulldogs responded in the fourth set, riding an early 5-1 lead to finish off a nail biter that felt much closer than the score indicated.

“We lost the first two sets by two points and were behind the entire way in both of them,” said Westborough coach Roger Anderson, who led the Raiders to a Division 2 state title in 2017.

“We had slow starts and that hurt us.”

From left, Canton captains Olivia Chinsen, Taylor Harris, Angie Elias, and coach Pat Cawley were smiling after the Bulldogs’ win. Matt MacCormack for The Globe

Division 2 North

Danvers 3, Lynnfield 0 — There was plenty of familiarity between the Danvers and Lynnfield girls’ volleyball teams entering a battle of perfection for the Division 2 North championship.

The third-seeded Falcons (24-0) proved they were ready for anything the defending sectional champions had to offer as they dethroned the top-seeded Pioneers (23-1) with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 triumph, earning their first sectional crown in program history at Tewksbury High School.

“A lot of us know each other on both teams,” Danvers senior captain Jianna Durand said. “We were just really excited to see, finally, who could do it. We were so pumped the entire time — on the bus here, when we got here we had a dance party with everybody. We are such a unit and it’s so amazing to finally get this.”

Lynnfield showed resilience in the third set when it cut an 18-10 deficit to 21-19 on back-to-back aces from freshman Ella Gizmunt. But Danvers senior Carly Goodhue answered with a pair of kills to help close out the sweep.

“We’ve seen matches all year long where it was 10-10 in the fifth, or 23-23, and people are going out there and playing timid,” Danvers coach George LeVasseur said. “They are playing safe. Our kids knew we don’t get here by playing safe. You’ve got to play all the way to the end. They were taking full swings.”

Danvers will face South sectional champion Dennis-Yarmouth in Wednesday’s state semifinals.

Goodhue was immense with 13 kills and seven digs for Danvers, senior middle hitter Maddie Montanari controlled the net with two blocks and seven kills, senior setter Lily Eldridge delivered 29 assists, 3 kills, and 3 aces, and Durand struck for eight kills and 11 digs.

Durand’s two aces during a 4-point service run broke open the second set. She then landed four kills in the deciding third set.

“Our word today was ‘confidence,’” Durand said. “We knew we could do it. We just had to do it together. As soon as we see other teams kind of separating because they are starting to get mad, that’s what we use. We start attacking.”

The Danvers girls’ volleyball team celebrates after winning its first sectional title. Scott Souza for The Globe

Division 3 North

Ipswich 3, Austin Prep 0 — Senior Emily Davidson helped make sure the third time was the right time for the Pioneers. After back-to-back losses in the sectional final — including a five-set loss to Austin Prep last fall — the seventh-seeded Tigers (16-6) broke through for the first sectional title in the program’s four-year varsity history with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 triumph over the fifth-seeded Cougars (18-6) at Tewksbury.

Davidson delivered kills on three of the final seven Ipswich points in the second set and combined with junior Claire O’Flynn for kills on four of the last six points in the third set to clinch the sweep. All three sets were tied at 18-18 or later.

“In practice we did a drill where we played a tied game at 20-20 and tried to beat each other,” Davidson said. “The effort that the coaches put in, along with my teammates, lets us pull through (in close sets). We’re really good at working together and communicating. We want it for each other.”

Ipswich will face Rockland in the state semifinals on Wednesday.

In its fourth year as a varsity program, Ipswich won the Division 3 North title. Scott Souza for The Globe

Brandon Chase reported from Wellesley and Scott Souza from New Bedford.