It was business as usual once again as Andover rolled up 463 points to claim its 11th straight sectional title. Central Catholic was a distant second (254) while Reading was third (239).

The Golden Warriors entered Sunday night’s North sectional at Boston University as the 10-time defending champion, having won a total of 17 sectional titles since 1999.

For the past 20 years, the Andover girls’ swim team has dominated the MIAA North sectional swimming and diving championships.

The Golden Warriors’ dominance was no more evident than in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle, events during which Andover flexed its might by sweeping the top three.

In the 200, Emily Clements (2:04.38), Emily Ma (2:08.56), and Polina Malinovskaya (2:11.56) took first, second and third, respectively, while Lauren Bessette (2:14.03) was sixth. In the 500, Clements took first (5:03.18), Charlotte Moulson was second (5:09.60), and Eliza Williams finished third (5:11.96).

Michaela Chokureva dominated the 50 free, winning in 23.49 seconds. Chokureva also took second in the 100 free (50.78) while Emily Chen (55.57) was sixth. Moulson took fourth in the 200 free (1:56.40) while teammate Melissa Haddad was sixth (2:01.18). Ashley Grover took fifth in the 100 fly (59.37).

Ma took third in the 100-backstroke (58.21) and teamed with Clements, Moulson, and Chokureva to win the 200 free relay (1:38.84), beating the next closest team by four seconds. Malinovskaya took second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.11) as well while Williams (1:10.96) finished fifth.

As a perfect cap to the evening, Kaitlin Chung, Ma, Malinovskaya, and Chokureva won the 400-free relay (3:36.17), making one final statement.

For first year co-head coaches Becky Pierce and Patty Barrett, there were some big shoes to fill after Marilyn Fitzgerald retired.

“I was with Marilyn for 18 years, so there wasn’t much of that transition phase,” Pierce said.

“We had some big shoes to fill,” Barrett added. “But I can’t imagine [winning] ever gets old. Every year is a new group of athletes and they had some incredible swims today. We’re just as excited as they are.”