After the second event of the afternoon, the 200 freestyle, in which the Raiders placed swimmers in the fifth, sixth, and ninth spots, the two-time defending champions never trailed again at Boston University’s Fit Center.

The Wellesley girls started Sunday’s MIAA South Swimming & Diving Championships with a runner-up finish in the 200-yard medley relay to Ursuline.

The Raiders had just one individual champion, freshman Naomi Boegholm in the 200 individual medley (2:09.46), but soared with their depth, racking up 33 top-16 finishes.

“I never believe it until the scores are read,” said Wellesley coach Jen Dutton. “That first relay that we placed second in was actually a school record, so it just made me think ‘Ursuline’s really strong, that’s a little worrisome.’

Advertisement

“We had so many best times for our girls today, it was just so contagious and fun.”

Marshfield senior Riley Moeykens won the 500 free (5:09.04) and the 100 backstroke (57.29 seconds), setting a meet record in the latter event. Needham junior Zoei Howard took first place in the 50- (24.26 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (52.68 seconds), propelling the Rockets to the runner-up finish.

Walpole sophomore Amanda Melish, here on the 1-meter board, submitted a dominant performance in winnning the girls’ diving competition by a 107.50-point margin. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Walpole sophomore Amanda Melish dominated the diving competition, scoring 524.15 points to win by a commanding margin of 107.50 points. Two weeks ago, she was on crutches with a severely sprained ankle that sidelined her for a month and a half.

“It was really mind over matter,” said Melish. “I just had to mentally get right back into it and tell myself I can still do this.”

Milton senior Emily Dobrindt, the top seed in the 100 butterfly, finished runner-up to Ursuline’s Madelyn Smith in a scorching heat during which the top two were clocked in less than a minute: Smith in 57.99 seconds and Dobrindt 58.29. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

In the boys’ competition, Braintree finished the first event in last place. Thanks to a third, fourth and fifth in the 200 freestyle, the Wamps took the team lead and never relinquished it, despite Walpole’s best effort.

Advertisement

Braintree narrowly edged Walpole, 321-318, thanks to a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay.

“We have some serious competition with Walpole throughout the whole season, so our guys know to not get too comfortable with a lead,” said Braintree coach Jen Keane. “They want it just as bad as I do.

“They’re great competition and I don’t think we’d be as good swimmers if we didn’t have them pushing us all season.”

Walpole senior Michael Rose was one of two double-winners for the boys, taking first in the 50 freestyle (22.93) and the 100 butterfly (58.54, a meet record). Milton’s Joe Pezzini took first in the 200 medley (2:06.63) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.89, a meet record), also qualifying for next week’s state meet at MIT.

