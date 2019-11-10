Nick Donatio, Central Catholic — After Everett scored in the opening seconds of Saturday’s D1 North semifinal, the 5-foot-11-inch senior receiver returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Donatio added a 26-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter and helped the Raiders secure a 39-37 overtime victory by drawing a pass interference call in the end zone.

Matt Crowley, St. John’s Prep — The senior completed 10 of 15 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns to lead the second-seeded Eagles in a 39-17 win over Andover in the D1 North semifinals. Crowley added a 1-yard touchdown run after the Eagles blocked a punt late in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Thomas Gasbarro, Franklin — The senior quarterback completed 15 of 21 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, adding 35 rushing yards and another touchdown to pace the second-seeded Panthers in a 28-14 win over Brockton in the D1 South semifinals.

Brutchel Hyppolite, Everett — The 6-foot-2-inch, 240-pound senior defensive end lived in Central Catholic’s backfield throughout Saturday’s 39-37 OT loss in the D1 North semifinals. Hyppolite recorded at least five tackles and a key pass breakup on third down to turn a potential touchdown into a field goal.

Division 2

Jalyn Aponte, Natick — The junior back was instrumental in punching the Redhawks’ ticket to their first sectional final. Aponte carried the ball 27 times for 265 yards and four touchdowns as Natick shut out Wellesley, 30-0, in the South semifinals.

Freddy Gabin, North Andover — The senior helped keep the Scarlet Knights’ quest for a second straight state title alive as he rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in the 21-18 D2 North semifinal win over Reading.

Cincere Gill, Mansfield — It was one of the biggest games in program history for the Hornets and the junior seized the moment. Gill had four touchdowns — three receiving and one rushing — and finished with five receptions for 105 yards as Mansfield defeated King Philip, 34-6, to move onto the D2 South final.

Advertisement

Collin Murphy, Lincoln-Sudbury — The junior quarterback was 5-of-8 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another, as the Warriors moved on to the North final with a 42-21 win over Masconomet.

Isaiah Steinberg, Quincy — In a non-playoff game against Brookline, the junior tailback rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns as the Presidents defeated the Warriors, 46-23.

Division 3

Kyle Darrigo, Tewksbury — With 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter that stood as the winner, the junior back left his mark for the Redmen in a 27-26 victory over Concord-Carlisle in the North semis.

Tommy Degnan, Winchester — In a 42-27 North semifinal win over top seed Danvers, the senior quarterback/defensive back played a massive role. He rushed for 124 yards and three TDs on 18 carries and completed 10 of 15 passes for 147 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Henry Kraft in the second quarter. Defensively, Degnan registered six tackles, two of which went for a loss.

CJ Julian, Hingham — The Harbormen once again advanced to the D3 South final after Julian came up with a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter of a 14-8 win over Walpole. Julian’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Owen O’Brien on a trick play stood as the winning score.

Advertisement

Will Prouty, Duxbury — With the Dragons trailing by 2 in the third quarter, the senior QB took control and piloted Duxbury to a 38-12 South semifinal runaway win over Stoughton. He rushed 17 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns, scoring the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard keeper in the third quarter. Prouty also hit Brady Madigan with a 25-yard scoring pass in the fourth to break the game open.

Division 4

Brendan Fennell, Melrose — The junior quarterback finished 9 for 11 with 151 yards and two touchdowns in the air, along with 12 carries, 77 yards, and a score on the ground, in the Red Raiders’ 26-14 North semifinal win over Marblehead.

Joe Llanos, Revere — The senior continued his impressive season by rushing for 238 yards and three TDs in the Patriots’ 42-35 North semfinal victory over Wayland.

Cam Mulvaney, Hopkinton — The junior intercepted two passes, added six tackles, and chipped in 13 rushes for 56 yards in the Hillers’ 20-7 non-playoff triumph against Milford.

Nick Siegelman, Plymouth South — The Panthers are onto the South final after pulling away from Nauset, 35-14, thanks in large part to Siegelman, who contributed 34 carries for 177 yards and three TDs.

Aidan Sweeney, Wakefield — The Warriors cruised past Dracut, 49-14, in a non-playoff game, as the sophomore racked up five rushing touchdowns.

Division 5

Jake Etter, Pentucket — The senior receiver hauled in 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in a 14-13 loss to Swampscott in the D5 North semifinals. His late score brought the Sachems within a point.

Advertisement

Geoffrey Jamiel and Mark Pawlina, Dennis-Yarmouth — Pawlina went 13-for-23 passing for 159 yards passing and five touchdowns in the Dolphins’ non-playoff 42-15 victory over Cardinal Spellman. Jamiel had 8 catches for 108 yards and four TDS, plus 90 yards and a score on the ground.

Cam Rowell, Falmouth — The senior captain rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns to guide the Clippers past Middleborough, 25-20, in a non-playoff victory on Friday.

Will Sheskey, Scituate — The senior turned in a vintage performance, rushing for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries for the Sailors in a 36-2 non-playoff win over Whitman-Hanson on Friday.

Division 6

Dom Cavanagh, Ashland — On the road against unbeaten Rockland, the senior QB was superb, passing for 183 yards, rushing for two touchdowns, and even contributing a diving interception on defense as the Clockers snapped the Bulldogs’ winning streak at 14 games in a 33-16 South semifinal win.

Deshawn Chase and Chris Dragone, Stoneham — The duo accounted for 368 of the Spartans’ 460 rushing yards in their North semifinal win over Shawsheen, 37-7. Chase had 201 yards and three TDs on 19 carries. Dragone finished with 167 and a score on 13 rushes.

Chrys Wilson, Bishop Fenwick — In the Crusader’s 48-6 win over Greater Lowell in the North semifinals, the junior QB was 11-of-13 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for a 15-yard score, and came up with an interception.

Advertisement

Division 7

Torane Burton and Darian Duarte, Nantucket — Upsetting top-seeded Cohasset was never going to be an easy task, but the backfield duo of Burton and Duarte did their part by combining for 162 rushing yards with a touchdown apiece to help lift the Whalers to a 23-0 victory in the D7 South semifinals.

Shamil Diaz, Greater Lawrence — It was the Diaz show for the Reggies in the North semifinals. The senior QB passed for two touchdowns — including an 80-yarder — and ran for another as Greater Lawrence moved on to the final with a 32-15 win over Lowell Catholic.

Matt Galley, Georgetown — The senior racked up 12 catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s 34-33 non-playoff loss to St. Mary’s.

Will Levendusky, Manchester Essex — The junior quarterback accounted for all four Hornet touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Latin Academy in the North semifinals. He was 8-for-10 passing for 203 yards and three TDs and rushed for another score.

Division 8

Jaydon Francy-Weber, Keefe Tech — The Broncos pulled away in the second half of their 29-8 North semifinal win over Lynn Tech thanks to the senior, who piled up 210 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries.

Matt Lavoie, West Bridgewater — The senior quarterback’s second touchdown of the night came in dramatic fashion in a D8 South semifinal. He dove in from the 1 and added the 2-point rush to lift the Wildcats to a 23-22 win over Randolph.

Piero Canales, KIPP Academy — There wasn’t much offense in the Panthers’ 19-2 victory over Roxbury Prep in the D8 North semifinal, but the sophomore quarterback’s 60-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter staved off any chance of a comeback and sent his team through to the final.

Preps

Colton Fahey, Pingree — The senior from North Andover fired seven touchdown passes in a 50-43 win over previously-unbeaten Dexter Southfield. He racked up 363 yards on 18 completions. Teammate Tim Dowd of Topsfield, a Harvard commit, reeled in six catches for 196 yards and 4 TDs.

Jordan Fuller, Governor’s Academy — The junior transfer from Winnacunnet Regional (N.Y.) put the finishing touches on an impressive regular season for the Govs. He scored on rushes of 5, 2, and 50 yards in a 35-0 win over Belmont Hill.

Matt Kandel, Groton — In a 46-0 win over St. Mark’s, the senior captain had a 40-yard pick-6 and caught touchdown passes of 9 and 42 yards.

John Manzi, Brooks — The senior from North Andover rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including a 5-yard blast that was the go-ahead score in a 19-14 win over Tabor.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Mike Kotsopoulos, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.