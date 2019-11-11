The junior forward scored two goals for Dover-Sherborn, including the winner, to knock out defending Division 3 state champion Norwell, 2-1, and advance to the South Sectional final.

Last week, Hope Shue was the hero in penalty kicks. On late Monday afternoon, it was with 10 seconds left in double overtime.

In the waning seconds of a game destined for penalty kicks, Raiders junior defender Kate Mastrobuono sent a cross into the right side of the box, where Shue outmuscled a Norwell defender and planted the ball into the left side of the net to win it for the Raiders (16-2-2).

“[Shue is] one piece of a bigger puzzle of a team that’s definitely hungry,” said Dover-Sherborn head coach Evren Gunduz.

The lone goal of the game for the Clippers (13-4-4) came courtesy of a Kristi Vierra header with two minutes remaining in the first half, but that’s all Norwell could muster as D-S goalie Sabrina Doyle made eight saves.

“I know we all know that we have what it takes to win the state championship,” said Shue, who scored the first goal of the game with 4:49 remaining in the first half. “We’ll keep it going and hopefully win on Saturday.”

Brookline sophomore Zoey Fagnan (6) and her Warriors teammates celebrate topping Westford Academy on Monday in Lowell. Scott Souza/For The Globe

Division 1 North

Brookline 2, Westford Academy 1 — As senior Eleanor Fisher watched junior Reese Brodsky line up a direct kick, she said she told herself to be ready for any rebound that came her way.

When the rebound of Brodsky’s low line drive from 33 yards out bounded in her direction, the midfielder was there to pounce, and deliver the winning goal in the semifinals at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium.

“Her shots are always coming in so hard,” Fisher said of her 63rd-minute tally that broke a 1-1 tie. “I make sure to follow every single shot that’s coming. Then those ones, when they come to you and you are standing behind the ball, are the most stressful thing because you know you have to make it. It could have gone either way. It was scary, but it went in.”

Fisher also converted a penalty in the 21st minute as the third-seeded Warriors (14-1-5) rallied from an early deficit for their second straight trip to the sectional final. It was the third year in a row that the teams met in the sectional semifinals.

“We knew they were going to come at us so hard,” Fisher said. “Then it’s about showing that you care and putting that into your play.”

Sophomore Carly Davey put second-seeded Westford (15-3-2) up in the 9th minute, on a goal assisted by senior Ally Giovino. While the Colgate-bound Giovino was a looming threat the entire game, the Warriors held her off the scoresheet otherwise with a strong marking game from senior outside back Bailey Cohen.

“We feel that if we can lock things down defensively, eventually we can find a way to score,” Brookline coach George Sprague said.

Brookline will face Andover in the sectional final at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lynn’s Manning Bowl.

Andover 2, Acton-Boxboro 1 — Junior Emma Azzi scored on a breakaway in the first half, and senior captain Olivia Schwinn-Clanton scored on a direct kick in the second half, as fourth-seeded Andover (14-3-3) advanced.

Acton-Boxboro (11-5-5) cut the two-goal deficit to one midway through the second half, when sophomore Claire Ali scored from senior Ally Fenniman, but could not get the equalizer despite a big edge in possession.

“We’ve just been a really hard-playing team, and I think we wanted it,” Andover coach Meghan Matson said. “I don’t know how we held them off, to be honest. They are a really good team. Their touch was on today and ours wasn’t. If we can not play well and still win, I am positive about what can do [in the sectional final].”

Division 2 North

Arlington 2, Concord-Carlisle 0 — One year after being ousted by C-C in the North quarterfinals, the fourth-seeded Spy Ponders (15-2-4) shut out the No. 8 Patriots (12-5-4) in the semifinals at Manning Field in Lynn.

The win avenges a 1-0 loss to C-C in last season’s D2 North quarterfinal.

Senior Sofie Morris scored both goals off direct kicks for Arlington, which will play defending state champion Winchester in the final Sunday at Manning.

Winchester 1, Belmont 0 — Hannah Curtin scored the lone goal for the defending state champion Sachems (16-1-3) against their Middlesex League rival at Manning Field in Lynn.

Division 2 South

Medway 2, Dartmouth 1 — With last year’s Division 2 South semifinal loss to Hopkinton in the back of their minds, the eighth-seeded Mustangs refused to suffer the same fate twice.

Locked in a 1-1 tie with fifth-seeded Dartmouth (16-4-1) at the end of regulation at Oliver Ames, Medway (13-5-3) was awarded a penalty kick after a handball. Senior captain Brenna Lorenzen lined up the kick from the 18.

“I told my teammates that no matter what happens, follow the shot, whether it’s saved or I missed,” said Lorenzen.

She did not miss, firing a shot over the keeper’s left shoulder to send Medway to Sunday’s final in Milford (1 p.m.) against Tri-Valley League rival Holliston.

“We knew how hard it was to lose that round and our goal was to make it farther than we did,” said Lorenzen.

Holliston 5, Canton 0 — Coming off a grueling victory in penaltiesover Silver Lake on Friday, normally-speedy Holliston was sluggish out of the gate.

“I think it took us a little while to get going,” said head coach Brielle Chadsey, “but then in the second half when we more comfortable, we were able to score a lot and finish our chances.”

Sparked by a 35th minute goal by junior Megan Putvinski, the second-seeded Panthers (17-0-3) rolled over 14th-seeded Canton (12-9-0) at Oliver Ames.

“She has that mentality that she’ll do anything to score,” said Chadsey. “That’s what were lacking in the first 25 minutes or so.”

Putvinski added another goal in the 70th minute, followed by a tally from sophomore Mia Luisi five minutes later, then two more in the final five minutes from senior captain Gwen Freeley.

Scott Souza reported from Lowell. Steve Sousa reported from Easton.