The Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ soccer team can thank the left foot of senior Joseph Mepham for sending the No. 3 seed Warriors (16-1-2) to their second straight Division 1 North sectional championship game.
Mepham scored the golden goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over No. 7 seed Framingham (13-3-4), volleying a bouncing ball into the back of the net to secure a win for the reigning D1 North champs at Manning Field in Lynn.
“The defenders were behind me when I took the touch, so I thought, ‘Why not?’” said Mepham, who scored with two minutes left in the first overtime. “I just saw the ball bounce and I had to attack it. You have to get to those [50-50 balls] in overtime.”
The Warriors rallied from a 2-1 second-half deficit. L-S coach David Hosford credited the leadership of his 19 seniors.
“We’ve been there before, for better or worse,” Hosford said. “There’s a knowledge that we can come back and a confidence that we can get our chances.”
L-S senior Nicholas Kasper gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead with a strike from outside the box with 15 minutes left before halftime.
Framingham took a 2-1 lead in the second half after seniors Gabe Teotonio and Gus Andrade scored in a six-minute span.
The equalizer came from L-S sophomore Evan Goetsch, as the Warriors fended off the Flyer’s pressure to force overtime.
“For 25 minutes we were all over them,” said Framingham coach Dan Avery, whose team won the Bay State Carey Division after winning just two games in 2018. “When it’s 2-1 and you’re trying to hold on for the last 15 minutes, that’s not a way to beat Lincoln-Sudbury.”