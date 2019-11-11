The Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ soccer team can thank the left foot of senior Joseph Mepham for sending the No. 3 seed Warriors (16-1-2) to their second straight Division 1 North sectional championship game.

Mepham scored the golden goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over No. 7 seed Framingham (13-3-4), volleying a bouncing ball into the back of the net to secure a win for the reigning D1 North champs at Manning Field in Lynn.

“The defenders were behind me when I took the touch, so I thought, ‘Why not?’” said Mepham, who scored with two minutes left in the first overtime. “I just saw the ball bounce and I had to attack it. You have to get to those [50-50 balls] in overtime.”