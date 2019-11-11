LOWELL — As Brookline senior Eleanor Fisher watched junior Reese Brodsky line up a direct kick Monday, she said she told herself to be ready for any rebound that came her way.
When the rebound of Brodsky’s low line drive from 33 yards out bounded in her direction, the midfielder delivered the winning goal in a 2-1, Division 1 North girls soccer semifinal victory over Westford Academy at Cawley Stadium.
“Her shots are always coming in so hard. I make sure to follow every single shot that’s coming,” Fisher said of her 63rd-minute tiebreaker. “Then those ones, when they come to you and you are standing behind the ball, are the most stressful thing because you know you have to make it. It could have gone either way. It was scary, but it went in.”
Fisher also converted a penalty in the 21st minute as the third-seeded Warriors (14-1-5) rallied for their second straight trip to the sectional final. It was the third year in a row the teams met in the semifinals.
“We knew they were going to come at us so hard,” Fisher said. “Then it’s about showing that you care and putting that into your play.”
Sophomore Carly Davey put second-seeded Westford (15-3-2) up in the 9th minute, assisted by senior Ally Giovino. While Colgate-bound Giovino was a looming threat , Brookline otherwise held her off the scoresheet with strong marking from senior Bailey Cohen.
Brookline will face Andover at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lynn.