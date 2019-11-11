LOWELL — As Brookline senior Eleanor Fisher watched junior Reese Brodsky line up a direct kick Monday, she said she told herself to be ready for any rebound that came her way.

When the rebound of Brodsky’s low line drive from 33 yards out bounded in her direction, the midfielder delivered the winning goal in a 2-1, Division 1 North girls soccer semifinal victory over Westford Academy at Cawley Stadium.

“Her shots are always coming in so hard. I make sure to follow every single shot that’s coming,” Fisher said of her 63rd-minute tiebreaker. “Then those ones, when they come to you and you are standing behind the ball, are the most stressful thing because you know you have to make it. It could have gone either way. It was scary, but it went in.”