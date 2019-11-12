LYNN — Twin sisters and senior captains Samantha and Amanda Caldarelli have led the way for the top- seeded Stoneham girls’ soccer team all season, and Tuesday night at Manning Field was no different.

Amanda finished with a hat trick, while Samantha added a goal and also assisted on two of her sister’s goals as the Spartans (20-4) cruised to a 4-1 victory over Swampscott (12-7-2) and advanced to the North sectional final Saturday morning.

Leading, 1-0, entering the second half from a Samantha Caldarelli goal, Amanda Caldarelli put on a show. On a breakaway cross from her sister, Amanda was able to fire the ball into the net from the left side to put the Spartans up, 2-0. Amanda would score a second time less than 15 minutes later in the half, again assisted by Samantha. Her final goal came with just over 12 minutes remaining, completing the second-half hat trick.