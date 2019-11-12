LYNN — Twin sisters and senior captains Samantha and Amanda Caldarelli have led the way for the top- seeded Stoneham girls’ soccer team all season, and Tuesday night at Manning Field was no different.
Amanda finished with a hat trick, while Samantha added a goal and also assisted on two of her sister’s goals as the Spartans (20-4) cruised to a 4-1 victory over Swampscott (12-7-2) and advanced to the North sectional final Saturday morning.
Leading, 1-0, entering the second half from a Samantha Caldarelli goal, Amanda Caldarelli put on a show. On a breakaway cross from her sister, Amanda was able to fire the ball into the net from the left side to put the Spartans up, 2-0. Amanda would score a second time less than 15 minutes later in the half, again assisted by Samantha. Her final goal came with just over 12 minutes remaining, completing the second-half hat trick.
“We always play Swampscott somehow in this tournament, so we all knew we had to bring our ‘A’ game,” Amanda said. “Somebody had to put it away.”
The sisters set the tone early and often in the win, as they have done consistently for the Spartans.
“Sometimes I just make a pass and she’s there,” Samantha said about the chemistry she has with her sister on the field. “It’s a weird twin telepathy thing, but it’s really fun to play with her.”
