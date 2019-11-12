fb-pixel

The oncoming frigid forecast and rain/snow mix prompted the postponement of the MIAA Division 1, 3, 4 and South boys’ and girls’ soccer semifinals Tuesday at Plymouth North, Medway, and Carver, respectively, as well as the Division 1 and Division field hockey semifinals scheduled for Braintree (North/South) and Grafton (West/Central).

The Division 3 North girls’ soccer semifinals at Manning Field in Lynn (Swampscott vs. Stoneham, 5; Wayland vs. Pentucket, 7) are still on, according to North tourney director Jeff Newhall.

Here are updated changes . . .

BOYS’ SOCCER

Division 1 South semifinals

at Plymout h North

Thursday — Brockton vs. Xaverian (Plymouth North, 5 p.m.)

Advertisement

Thursday — Silver Lake vs. Needham (Plymouth North, 7 p.m.)l

Division 3 South semifinals

at Medway High

Wednesday — Scituate vs. Medway (Medway High, 4 p.m.)

Wednesday — Norwell vs. Norton (Medway High, 6 p.m.)

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Division 4 South semifinals

at Carver High

Wednesday — Mashpee vs. Hull (4 p.m.)

Wednesday — Millis vs. Sturgis West (6 p.m.)

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 state semifinals

at Braintree High

Thursday — Somerset Berkley vs. Andover, 5 p.m.

at Grafton High

TBA — Nashoba Regional vs. Longmeadow

Division 2 state semifinals

at Braintree High

Thursday — Lynnfield vs. Dover-Sherborn, 7 p.m.

at Grafton High

TBA —Hopedale vs. Frontier Regional

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.