The oncoming frigid forecast and rain/snow mix prompted the postponement of the MIAA Division 1, 3, 4 and South boys’ and girls’ soccer semifinals Tuesday at Plymouth North, Medway, and Carver, respectively, as well as the Division 1 and Division field hockey semifinals scheduled for Braintree (North/South) and Grafton (West/Central).
The Division 3 North girls’ soccer semifinals at Manning Field in Lynn (Swampscott vs. Stoneham, 5; Wayland vs. Pentucket, 7) are still on, according to North tourney director Jeff Newhall.
Here are updated changes . . .
BOYS’ SOCCER
Division 1 South semifinals
at Plymout h North
Thursday — Brockton vs. Xaverian (Plymouth North, 5 p.m.)
Advertisement
Thursday — Silver Lake vs. Needham (Plymouth North, 7 p.m.)l
Division 3 South semifinals
at Medway High
Wednesday — Scituate vs. Medway (Medway High, 4 p.m.)
Wednesday — Norwell vs. Norton (Medway High, 6 p.m.)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Division 4 South semifinals
at Carver High
Wednesday — Mashpee vs. Hull (4 p.m.)
Wednesday — Millis vs. Sturgis West (6 p.m.)
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 state semifinals
at Braintree High
Thursday — Somerset Berkley vs. Andover, 5 p.m.
at Grafton High
TBA — Nashoba Regional vs. Longmeadow
Division 2 state semifinals
at Braintree High
Thursday — Lynnfield vs. Dover-Sherborn, 7 p.m.
at Grafton High
TBA —Hopedale vs. Frontier Regional
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.