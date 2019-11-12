The oncoming frigid forecast and rain/snow mix prompted the postponement of the MIAA Division 1, 3, 4 and South boys’ and girls’ soccer semifinals Tuesday at Plymouth North, Medway, and Carver, respectively, as well as the Division 1 and Division field hockey semifinals scheduled for Braintree (North/South) and Grafton (West/Central).

The Division 3 North girls’ soccer semifinals at Manning Field in Lynn (Swampscott vs. Stoneham, 5; Wayland vs. Pentucket, 7) are still on, according to North tourney director Jeff Newhall.

Here are updated changes . . .