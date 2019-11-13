Rockland’s Caroline Elie (6) tries to thread one of her seven kills through the strong net presence of Ipswich blocker Abby Stanicek (20) in the first set of Wednesday’s Div. 3 state semifinal at Newton South High.

What is the No. 1 priority for the Falcons? Playing on.

Thanks to a 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of D-Y in a state semifinal at Rabouin Field House, Danvers advanced to the state final for the first time in program history. The Falcons will face Canton in the Division 2 state finals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Worcester State University.

“It’s just about playing another day,” said Danvers coach George LeVasseur. “It’s just about pushing forward. There’s something a little bit special about making it to a state final.”

Junior Megan Murphy (9 kills) clinched the first set for Danvers (25-0) with a block. It was an opening sequence to the match which featured 10 ties and seven lead changes between the teams, including every point between 19-19 and 23-23.

After surviving the perilous first set against the Dolphins (21-3), the Falcons never trailed in the second after falling behind briefly, 4-3, and led the third set wire to wire.

“You come into a game like this and you never really know what you’re going to have,” LeVasseur said. “You see film on teams, but until you really see a team, you don’t know what you’re going to have.”

Murphy served up an ace to deliver Danvers into the final, where the Falcons will play Canton, a 3-1 winner over Minnechaug, without having dropped a set thus far in the postseason.

Junior Carly Goodhue led the Falcons with 13 kills. Maddie Montanari had 10 kills and two blocks, while junior libero Cassidy Malley had 11 digs for Danvers.

Canton 3, Minnechaug 1 — Minnechaug had the unbeaten record as well as previous experience of being in a state final, having fallen to Groton-Dunstable in the Division 2 championship match a year ago. But in the end, Canton had Taylor Harris and Liz Bickett.

Harris finished with 22 kills while Bickett’s 10th kill of the match capped off Canton’s thrilling 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory at Tantasqua Regional High School. The victory sends the Bulldogs into the first D2 state championship match in program history.

“Obviously we’re riding Taylor’s back and the game plan is to try to get it to her as much as possible,” said Canton coach Patricia Cawley. “But I couldn’t be happier for Liz. She’s a great player and I know when the ball goes to her, she’s going to do something good.”

Despite the tightness of the match and the constant volleying of momentum back and forth, the first lead change didn’t come until Canton (21-3) answered an early Minnechaug salvo to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth set.

From there, the lead changed hands four more times, the last giving Minnechaug (21-1) a 19-18 advantage. Kills by Harris and Bickett punctuated a four-point surge that put the Bulldogs on top 22-19, but Minnechaug continued to answer. A block by Chelsea Foulis, who had a huge all-around game for the Falcons, closed the gap to 24-23 before Bickett’s final kill put the Bulldogs in the state final for the first time.

“I just think that the girls believed they belonged here,” Cawley said. “They stuck together and they did it as a team.”

Division 3

Rockland 3, Ipswich 0 — At the start of the season, Rockland senior middle Hannah Wyllie knew the Bulldogs had a team capable of competing at the state level, but they’d never had a chance to prove it.

That is, until now.

Behind Wyllie’s 16 kills and 3 blocks, South champion Rockland advanced to its first state final in program history with a dominant 25-16, 25-18, 25-4 win over North champion Ipswich in a D3 state semifinal at Newton South High.

“I think we knew from the beginning of the season that we were going to go this far,” Wyllie said. “It was a matter if we showed up to play and played to our fullest potential and I think we’ve done that so far.”

Rockland (24-1) will D3 West champion Frontier Regional — the winner of nine state titles since 2005 — in Saturday’s final at Worcester State University at noon.

“For us we’re going to play as hard as we can and really play at our level,” Rockland coach Emily Murphy said.

Rockland's Julia Elie (5) is sent soaring celebrating a point with her teammates in the first set against Ipswich in the Div. 3 state semifinals at Newton South High School. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Rockland, which played eight regular-season matches against Division 1 and 2 teams (and went 7-1 in those matches) roared out to a 17-1 lead in the third set behind a strong serving run from sophomore Jessica Esposito (4 aces). Esposito took the serving line at 7-1

“I think that was us playing to our fullest potential,” Wyllie said. “When we have our energy up, when our passes are good, our serves are in, some people say we’re unstoppable. I don’t really like to say that, but I think it showed what we can do there.”

Ipswich, which also won its first sectional title in program history by beating defending champ Austin Prep, ends its season 16-7.

Senior outside hitter Caroline Elie added seven kills for Rockland. Setter Jessica DeMarco dished out 20 assists.

Globe corresondents Jim Clark (Tantasqua) and Brandon Chase (Newton) contributed to this report.