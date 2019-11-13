Needham (20-0) will play North champion Winchester, a 3-2 winner over Barnstable, in the D1 state final Saturday at 6 p.m at Worcester State University. It will be Needham’s first appearance in a state final in program history.

Just four days after their grueling 3-2 comeback win over Hopkinton in the Central-West finals, the Rockets mounted comebacks in the second and third sets of Wednesday’s Division 1 state semifinal match to defeat Central-East champion Boston Latin, 25-13, 27-25, 29-27, at Newton South High School.

The Needham girls’ volleyball team has a formula for success, but it’s no secret. Trust your teammates’ abilities, and when you fall behind, believe that you’ll work together to pull out a win.

“We had been down the whole third set. We were just trying to figure out what was going to be effective,” said Needham coach Courtney Chaloff. “We started cleaning things up . . . That’s kind of been the name of the game. We’re down, we find a way to come back.”

Boston Latin (15-7) led 7-3 early in the third set thanks to a Jordan Harris block and maintained a lead all the way to 19-11 before Needham went on a 7-0 run to pull within one point. Junior Karen Nie (12 kills) had four kills in the run. Needham took a 21-20 lead on a Nie ace but Boston Latin stayed within striking distance and took a 25-24 lead on a Hailey Rooney kill. The two teams traded points until Needham got the last two points of the match on a Latin serving error and a Sarah Jensen tip kill from the middle.

“It’s honestly the best feeling in the entire world,” said Needham junior right side hitter Lila Carr. “It never gets old. We haven’t been complacent in the winning.”

Boston Latin's Breann Cleary (5) and teammate Isabella Berg (16) got their signals crossed in a second-set setback against Needham as they both went for the ball, but were unable to control it. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Needham’s largest lead in the second set was at 14-9 but the Wolfpack closed the gap and tied the score 23-23 on an Ashley Rooney ace (9 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces) and at 24-24 on a kill by Breann Cleary (19 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces). At 25-25, Needham went up 2-0 on a Carr kill and an Olivia Kierstead ace.

Cleary had eight kills in the second set.

“You had to adjust to her,” Carr said of Cleary. “We had to put our defense on the [side]line a little more.”

Boston Latin, like Needham, had its own historic season, winning its first sectional title.

“Winning the [sectionals] from a group that struggled early on in the season, looking at our record, we were Cinderellas,” Wolfpack coach Kai Yuen said. “We were peaking at the right time.”

Needham's Ellie Streeper (19 in white) gets the celebration started after the Rockets completed a three-set sweep of Boston Latin in the D1 state semifinals. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Winchester 3, Barnstable 2 — Never before this season in the history of the Winchester girls’ volleyball program had it captured a sectional title, let alone a berth in the state final.So when senior Camille Tosques said she felt a part of history after Winchester’s five-set victory over Barnstable at Rabouin Field House in Taunton, she wasn’t exaggerating.

The Sachems outlasted the Red Raiders in the D1 state semifinals, 18-25, 25-18, 22-25, 27-25, 15-13.

“I feel like I’m making history, I know that’s a lot, but as a group, I think we deserve it,” said Tosques, who notched her 12th and final kill of the match to clinch the fifth set for Winchester.

Tosques credited classmate Dasha Smolina (13 digs) with setting her up on the match point, which kept a perfect season intact for the Sachems (25-0).

“It feels so great to be part of something bigger than myself,” Tosques said.

To knock off Barnstable (21-2), the Sachems had to overcome massive deficits in both the second and fourth sets. They trailed 6-0 and later 12-6 in the second, not taking a lead until the 17-16 point, but fell into an even deeper funk in the fourth set.

Winchester was down 5-0 and later 14-7, not catching up to the Red Raiders until making it 21-all. Still, Barnstable had a chance to close the Sachems out with a 24-23 lead in the fourth before a series of unforced errors gave Winchester life.

“You fought this hard to get here, you’ve got to get back to playing our volleyball and staying aggressive,” Winchester coach John Fleming said. “You worked too hard to dig a hole like that, but you’ve got to keep playing.”

Globe correspondent Jake Levin reported from Taunton.