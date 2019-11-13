The senior captains, teammates since grade school, combined for three goals and two assists to propel King Philip to its 21st straight win, a 4-1 victory at Whitman-Hanson Regional. KP will play Bishop Feehan in Saturday’s final at Hingham High.

Their synchronized play in Wednesday’s Division 1 South semifinal against Needham was no different.

Chloe Layne and Avery Snead play off each other, as King Philip girls’ soccer coach Gary Pichel has noted, like “hand in glove.”

With 21:23 left in the first half, the University of Hartford-bound Layne collected a through ball from Snead, broke in and buried a shot to the left of Needham freshman keeper Lydia Pirner (9 saves).

Six minutes later, KP (21-0) doubled the margin on a header from the Providence-bound Snead, with Layne assisting. Just a minute later, Snead struck again topside, on a feed from senior captain Makayla Griffin.

“We know how each other work on and off the field and I’ve been playing with her ever since second grade and so I know how she plays . . . ,” said Snead of Layne.

The lone goal of the game for the Rockets (12-6-3) came with 8:40 remaining in the first half. A free kick from Madeline Ledbury clanked off the crossbar and freshman defender Samantha Scully buried the rebound into the net.

KP added its final tally with eight seconds left courtesy of junior Kiera Lindmark.

“We sit there as coaches and go ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable,’ ” said Pichel of the Layne/Snead tandem. “We’re in amazement of what they do out there.”

Bishop Feehan's Francesca Yanchuk, chasing a loose ball with Natick's Zoe Graves, was the star of the game for the Shamrocks. Debee Tlumacki For the Globe

Bishop Feehan 2, Natick 1 (2 OTs) — Francesca Yanchuk gained possession at midfield, surrounded by a trio of Natick defenders, and sprinted for the net in a frigid Division 1 South semifinal that was in its 93rd minute.

The Bishop Feehan junior forward deked a few defenders, breaking in 1-on-1 on the goalie. Swinging back her right leg, Yanchuk ripped a shot into the bottom left corner of the net, lifting the Shamrocks to the double-overtime win over Natick at Whitman-Hanson High School.

“I was looking at the clock and I was like ‘Oh we gotta go’ so I just took it and I went,” said Yanchuk. The winner, her second goal of the game, lifted the Shamrocks into the South final against unbeaten King Philip.

Yanchuk gave the Shamrocks (20-0-1) a 1-0 lead with 19:17 remaining in the first half after taking a Natick turnover and depositing it into the top right of the net from 15 yards out.

“This year as a team we’re better because we got talent around her and we’re using it,” said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva, “because sometimes she’s taking people out of the game for somebody else.”

The Redhawks (14-3-3) tied the game with 12:24 left in regulation when senior captain Laney Ross went bar down on a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box, but that’s all they would get as BF junior goalkeeper Madison Breckner made seven saves.

Division 4 South

Hull 2, Mashpee 0 — Seniors Hannah Duran and Tess Froio scored a goal apiece to power the Pirates (16-3-1) past the Falcons (11-9-3) in a D4 South semifinal at Carver High and back to the sectional final for the second straight year.

They’ll meet two-time defending state champion Millis in Saturday’s final at Holbrook High (2:30 p.m.).

“This is very exciting because this has been a season that we’ve had a lot of injuries and a lot to overcome,” said Hull coach Stew Bell. “To keep winning shows the character these girls have. I’m very proud with the way they’ve played all year.”

Hull showcased its speed all night, consistently sending through balls toward the Mashpee goal and then beating Falcons defenders to the ball.

Duran’s goal came off a pass from sophomore Nina Tiani during a Pirates rush just 3:39 into the contest.

“We play the ball fast and keep it moving,” said Duran. “When we’re able to run fast down the sideline and get it past them, it really breaks their defense. That really helped us tonight.”

Froio made it 2-0 when she buried a rebound with 28:23 remaining in the game.

Millis 2, Sturgis West 0 — Millis senior Sydney Bailen and junior Abby Miller scored to lift the two-time defending Division 4 state champions and fifth-seeded Mohawks (15-4-4) over the No. 1 Navigators in the other semifinal at Carver High School.

“We’re definitely pleased to keep the train rolling,” said Millis coach Steve Bailen. “I thought Sturgis West was a great team. They’re well coached and very disciplined and gave us a good challenge.”

Millis struggled to capitalize on its scoring chances until the 38th minute when Sydney Bailen snuck a shot below the crossbar from 30 yards out. Miller extended the Mohawks’ lead to 2-0 when she bested Sturgis West (16-1-0) senior goalkeeper Kelly Ahern from the top of the box with 25:23 remaining in the game.

Millis isn’t overlooking Hull just because the Mohawks beat the Pirates in last season’s South final, 2-1, en route to a second straight state title.

“The past is in the past,” Sydney Bailen said. “We’re just looking at the future and playing minute by minute. We’re just focused on what we can do better and we’re hoping for the best.”

Brad Joyal reported from Carver High School.