After outlasting Wayland, 42-35, in the sectional semis, they’ll face top-seeded Melrose (9-0), which is coming off an impressive 26-14 victory over Marblehead. The D4 North champion goes straight to the Super Bowl this year to await the winner of a state semifinal between the D4 South and D4 Central victors.

The second-seeded Patriots (9-0) have been thoroughly tested while securing a league title in the tough Northeastern Conference this season. Revere narrowly edged Lynn English, 32-30, in overtime on Oct. 12 and handed Marblehead its first home loss, 31-27, since 2012 thanks to a last-second touchdown from Joe Llanos.

It’s already been a season for the ages for the Revere football team. But the Patriots hope to create more program history by winning a battle of unbeaten teams in the Division 4 North final at Melrose Friday night.

“It’s hard, because we know what’s at stake,” said Revere coach Louis Cicatelli.

“We have a very special group of guys that worked their tails off to get here and they’re a focused bunch. As coaches, we’re putting forth the message that we’ve had a great year, and met one of our goals by winning the conference. Now we have to meet the next goal.”

A win would propel Revere to its second Super Bowl appearance, and first since 1973, when the Patriots fell short against Brockton. Melrose won its sole state title in 2017.

“There’s a lot of buzz around the community and the kids are excited,” said Cicatelli. “Hopefully we keep it going for two more games. That’s all I’m asking.

■ Mansfield at Natick: A clash of heavyweights in the D2 South final. Natick’s ground game is second to none, but the Hornets might be a little more balanced offensively. Pick: MANSFIELD.

■ Revere at Melrose: Even the extremely well-prepared Red Raiders won’t be able to stop Revere’s momentum. This program seems destined for its first sectional title. Pick: REVERE.

■ Franklin at Catholic Memorial: This D1 South final is sure to entertain even if the Knights ultimately prevail en route to a second straight Super Bowl appearance. Pick: Catholic Memorial.

■ Holliston at Canton: While Canton’s defense has appeared impenetrable, Holliston’s versatile ground attack churns out yards. Pick: CANTON.

■ North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury: After sputtering early in the regular season, the defending D2 state champion Scarlet Knights have caught fire. Pick: NORTH ANDOVER.

■ Stoneham at Bishop Fenwick: These teams met to open the season (Fenwick, 35-14) with a potential sectional final rematch in the back of their minds. Now they’ll face off with much higher stakes. Pick: Bishop Fenwick.

■ Plymouth South at Milton: The Wildcats have won 16 straight home games. But the Panthers offense has averaged 43 points in their last four victories. Pick: MILTON.

■ Duxbury at Hingham: Will Prouty ran wild in a 41-20 Duxbury win at Hingham in late September. The Harbormen should sell out to try and contain Prouty, but Duxbury can adjust accordingly. Pick: DUXBURY.

■ Nantucket at Abington: An injury to star running Devonte Usher didn’t stop the Whalers from another resounding playoff win last Saturday. Pick: NANTUCKET.

■ St. Paul’s at Dexter Southfield: The Dave Corrati bowl features 8-0 St. Paul’s and 7-1 Dexter, which is playing in a bowl game at Gillette Stadium (6 p.m. Friday) for the second straight year. Pick: ST. PAUL’S.

■ Winchester at Tewksbury: The Sachems stunned top-seeded Danvers last Friday to crash the party in the D3 North final. Can they pull off another upset against the fierce Redmen? Pick: WINCHESTER.

St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic: Raiders sophomore QB Ayden Pereira is a star in the making, but the Eagles have an established QB in Matt Crowley and a physical advantage up front. Pick: St. John’s Prep.

NATE WEITZER

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.