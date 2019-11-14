Medford’s appeal of using an ineligible player in boys’ soccer was denied Thursday by the MIAA, resulting in Lincoln-Sudbury getting a forfeit win, 1-0, in advance of Saturday’s Division 1 North championship game.

The decision was confirmed by North tournament director Jeff Newhall.

Lincoln-Sudbury (16-1-2), the third seed in the North bracket, will play the South champion in a state semifinal Wednesday at Norwell High.