Medford’s appeal of using an ineligible player in boys’ soccer was denied Thursday by the MIAA, resulting in Lincoln-Sudbury getting a forfeit win, 1-0, in advance of Saturday’s Division 1 North championship game.
The decision was confirmed by North tournament director Jeff Newhall.
Lincoln-Sudbury (16-1-2), the third seed in the North bracket, will play the South champion in a state semifinal Wednesday at Norwell High.
The South final is scheduled for Saturday (2:30 p.m.) at Hingham High.
Medford, which beat Andover, 8-0, in Monday’s North semifinals, finished 17-4-1.
