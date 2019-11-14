Things changed quickly for Coleho — and the entire Milford team — when coach Brian Edwards made the decision to push him further up front to forward in overtime at Coleho’s request. Coleho took a pass from Joao Pedro Da Silva 1:26 into the extra session and buried it into the back of the net off his left foot, sending the second-seeded Scarlet Hawks to the Division 2 South final with a 1-0 victory Thursday.

“I thought this was probably the worst game of my whole life,” said Coleho, a junior who hit a crossbar in the first half and a post in the second, all while battling ankle and back injuries.

SANDWICH — During a scoreless 80 minutes of soccer between Milford and Bishop Feehan, Scarlet Hawks midfielder Leo Coleho said he felt nothing was going his way.

“I asked coach if I could play up top when it came to overtime, he had the trust and confidence to put me there and I got it done,” Coleho said. “It feels good.”

Milford (19-0-2) controlled the pace of play throughout regulation against the sixth-seeded Shamrocks (13-5-3), landing seven shots on goal while yielding just two attempts.

Feehan keeper Thomas Potenza made seven saves in a losing effort for the Shamrocks. Kevin Gomes only needed to make two saves for Milford, each stop coming in a manner of seconds late in the first half when Samir Kassem and Zach Stephenson tested his rebound control.

“Kevin does a good job of jumping in when we need him to,” Edwards said. “We didn’t ask him to do a lot tonight, but he did a good job coming off his line a few times. He was very decisive in making decisions when to come off.”

Milford will face Nauset in the sectional final on Sunday.

Nauset 1, Oliver Ames 0 — One of the best feelings of Nauset captain Sebastian Headrick’s life came just moments after his top-seeded Warriors found themselves at a crossroads.

Engaged in a scoreless tie with fourth-seeded Oliver Ames, Ben LaBranche was denied on a penalty kick by Tigers keeper Drew Nickla in the 69th minute of a match Nauset had been dominating up to that point.

Undeterred, the Warriors (19-0-2) kept applying pressure, finally breaking through on a rush which began on the foot of Anthony Lovati in the 73rd minute. Lovati connected with Shavar Champagnie up the right wing, who dropped the ball back to Headrick in the middle, who proceeded to score the game’s lone goal and lift Nauset to the Division 2 South final for the third time in four seasons.

“I was sitting at the top of the 18 [yard box], Shavar broke away from a defender and I had an open lane,” Headrick recalled. “I lost my defender and had an open shot.

“It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life.”

Nauset netminder Jack Avellar had to make just one save against Oliver Ames (15-4), which remains the last team to hand the Warriors a loss — all the way back in the 2017 Division 2 South semifinals.

“It would have been a crying shame if we lost,” Nauset coach John McCully said. “For the most part, we dominated. Don’t get me wrong, Oliver Ames made it difficult for us. It was very difficult for us to get any rhythm today. We’re used to ball dominance, and we didn’t have a lot of that.”

Jake Levin can be reached at jakelevin477@gmail.com.