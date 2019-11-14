Medford’s appeal of using an ineligible player this season in boys’ soccer was denied Thursday by the MIAA’s Board of Directors, resulting in Lincoln-Sudbury getting a forfeit win, 1-0, in advance of Saturday’s Division 1 North championship game.

Board president Jeff Granatino facilitated the appeal hearing via teleconference.

Medford self-reported the violation of Rules 59 (a student has no more than four consecutive years of eligibility after initially entering Grade 9) and 86 to the association Thursday, one day after the information was brought to their attention. Medford forfeited their 2019 season as a result of the ineligible player per Rule 86 in the MIAA Handbook.