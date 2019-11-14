“We’ve just been taking it one game at a time,” said Somerset Berkley coach Jen Crook. “We knew they’re a good team. We knew it was going to be a fight to the end.”

That’s what the senior back did Thursday, scoring two goals off corners to help Somerset Berkley defeat Andover, 4-1, in the Division 1 state semifinals at Braintree High School, and reach the the state title game for the second year in a row.

BRAINTREE — When Alex Millar hears the whistle blow to signal a corner, he knows exactly what he needs to do — take his spot at the top of the circle and execute.

Millar scored a little more than two minutes in, and added his second with 13:37 left on the clock. He also set up a third goal for the Raiders (23-0) with two minutes left in the half, when his initial shot was deflected by the Andover defense and finished by classmate Lucas Crook.

“I just have to get it in,” Millar said. “I have to find the corner and hit the corner. If I miss the ball up top, which I did a couple times, they can score right away. It’s just stopping the ball and executing those fundamentals.”

The Raiders had an 8-3 advantage in penalty corners after the first half, but senior Kate Gemmell was able to capitalize for Andover when she deflected Sydney Gregory’s goal on an untimed corner to close the opening frame. The Raiders only went on the offensive advantage once in the second half compared to Andover’s four. Paige Gillette had three saves for the Warriors (17-3-4).

“Playing a mixed-gender team, speed, size, and strength creates a big problem,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone. “You have a flyer whose coming at you [on the corner], he’s quicker than any flyer we’ve had all year. We didn’t get any shots we wanted to get.”

Reaghan Cadorette tallied a fourth for Somerset Berkley with 3:41 left on the clock to secure the win for the Raiders, who will face West champion Longmeadow, a 2-1 winner in double overtime vs. Nashoba, in Saturday’s 1 p.m. title game at WPI.

