Melrose earned an automatic bid to the Division 4 Super Bowl at Gillette, where it will play the the winner of Plymouth South/Central champion.

MELROSE — Senior Chris Cusolito tallied four touchdowns — three on the ground — while also rushing for 201 yards on 13 carries as the top-seeded Red Raiders (10-0) secured the program’s second sectional Division 4 North title in three years with a 42-7 victory over Revere on Friday night.

“It was just a great team effort tonight,” said Cusolito.

“Not a lot of people expected much at the beginning of the season so it is great to prove them wrong.”

The Red Raiders struck first midway through the first quarter when junior quarterback Brendan Fennell tallied the first of his two touchdowns — this one a 5-yard keeper right up the middle.

Revere (9-1) drove the ball inside the Melrose red zone looking to tie the game on an ensuing drive.

On fourth and goal, junior quarterback Calvin Boudreau dropped back and his pass into the end zone was intercepted by junior Charles Haggerty.

The turnover shifted the momentum and eight plays later the 5-foot-9-inch Cusolito waltzed his way across the goal line from 8 yards out.

A Fennell-to-Cusolito 13-yard touchdown connection with less than a minute to play in the second quarter gave Melrose all the separation it needed, 21-0, at halftime.

From left, Melrose captains Jared Karelas (50), Sean Herbert (2), and Christopher Cusolito (3) celebrate their team's victory. Nic Antaya for the Boston Globe