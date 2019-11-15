From correspondent Steven Sousa: West Bridgewater leads South Shore 21-0 after a 61-yard touchdown pass from Matt Lavoie to Aiden Baker , and another from Devin Georgantas .

Follow along for updates from sectional final weekend, with 14 games underway Friday and more to follow Saturday, alongside the final regular-season games for non-playoff teams. Click here to refresh this page.

Melrose takes early lead in D4 North undefeated battle

From correspondent Karl Capen: After forcing a Revere punt, Melrose traveled 73 yards on seven plays capped by a Brendan Fennell 5-yard touchdown. After one, the Red Raiders lead 7-0.

West Bridgewater leading South Shore after one

From correspondent Steve Sousa: West Bridgewater capped off its opening drive with Devin Georgantas’ 19-yard run was the lone score between West Bridgewater and South Shore as the Wildcats capped the first quarter with a 7-0 lead.

Advertisement

Two quick TDs for Catholic Memorial

From correspondent Jake Levin: Jamall Griffin capped the Knights’ opening drive with a 3-yard TD run, then Zack Mitchell came away with an interception to set up Barrett Pratt’s 1-yard keeper. CM leads Franklin, 14-0, with 3:29 left in the first quarter.

Abington stifling Nantucket at the half

From correspondent Brad Joyal:

At the half, Abington leads Nantucket, 21-0. Nantucket only pulled together 41 yards of offense and did not earn a first down. Colby Augusta and Seamus Schmidt added to Will Klein’s tally for the Abington scores.

Gil goes goodbye after multiple Mansfield penalties

From correspondent Nate Weitzer: Mansfield demanded more time to warm up before the second half and was hit with three quick penalties upon the opening whistle. Hornet star running back Cincere Gil was ejected.

DeBolt doubles Mansfield lead before half

From correspondent Nate Weitzer: Michael DeBolt’s 21-yard field goal doubled the Mansfield’s lead heading into the second half, as the Hornets lead Nantucket, 6-3.

Abington takes quick lead with star RBs out for Nantucket

From correspondent Brad Joyal: Abington senior Will Klein’s eight-yard touchdown up the right side was good to put Abington up over Nantucket, 6-0, with 6:20 left in the first quarter of the D7 South final.

Advertisement

Nantucket senior running backs Davonte Usher and Torane Burton are injured. Usher went down in the first quarter during a 23-0 win at Cohasset last week, and Burton was hurt at practice this week.

Welcome back, Will

From correspondent Nate Weitzer: Will Lederman, who missed the past three games with a knee injury, is starting under center for Natick in the D2 South final, where Mansfield leads 3-0 after a 25-yard field goal from Mike DeBolt at the end of the first quarter.

Will Lederman is in fact starting for Natick. Completes a pass to Nick Palmer here but short of the marker as Natick goes 3-n-out @GlobeSchools pic.twitter.com/eQcoFtwToq — Nate Weitzer (@nweitzer7) November 15, 2019

Non-playoff highlights

• In the span of 55 seconds, Dennis-Yarmouth took a 14-0 lead over Hanover. After D-Y recovered an onside kick on the first play of the game, Will Levesque hit Michael Gurney with a 50-yard pass for a touchdown. On the next play, another onside kick was recovered and Mark Pawling hit Geoffrey Jamiel with a 37-yard pass to score.

• David Lonergan’s 57-yard touchdown got Ipswich on the board, and Cam James ran back a kickoff with 27 seconds left in the first quarter for an 80-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up, 18-12, after one.

Roll call

Check in with Globe correspondents out in the field for up-to-date coverage of games across the North and South brackets.

Continued:

Greater Lowell @ Manchester-Essex - @BrandonNChase

Old Rochester @ Ashland - @josephrice1997

South Shore Voc @ West Bridgewater - @StevenSousa58 — Nate Weitzer (@nweitzer7) November 15, 2019

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.