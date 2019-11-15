The Massachusetts Girls’ Volleyball Coaches Association released its All-State team earlier this week. There were selections from Divisions 1, 2, and 3.

The state finals are Saturday at Worcester State: D3, Rockland vs. Frontier, 12; D2, Danvers vs. Canton; D1 Needham vs. Winchester.

DIVISION 1 — Justine Amory (Acton-Boxborough); J osie Delgua (Barnstable); Dorian Funk (Barnstable); Mindee Lai (Belmont); Breann Cleary (Boston Latin); Malia Shields (Brockton); Mary Kate Murphy (Concord-Carlisle); Lindsey Oliveira (Dartmouth); Cierra Yim (Dartmouth); Angie Grabmeier (Hopkinton); Catherine Waldeck (King Philip); Laura Farnum (North Andover); Tessa Lanfear (Newton North); Makayla Marucci (Newton North); Allison Kemp (Oliver Ames); Alyssa Ruan (Quincy); Kaleigh Fitzgerald (Reading); Dasha Smolina (Winchester).