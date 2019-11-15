The Massachusetts Girls’ Volleyball Coaches Association released its All-State team earlier this week. There were selections from Divisions 1, 2, and 3.
The state finals are Saturday at Worcester State: D3, Rockland vs. Frontier, 12; D2, Danvers vs. Canton; D1 Needham vs. Winchester.
DIVISION 1 — Justine Amory (Acton-Boxborough); J osie Delgua (Barnstable); Dorian Funk (Barnstable); Mindee Lai (Belmont); Breann Cleary (Boston Latin); Malia Shields (Brockton); Mary Kate Murphy (Concord-Carlisle); Lindsey Oliveira (Dartmouth); Cierra Yim (Dartmouth); Angie Grabmeier (Hopkinton); Catherine Waldeck (King Philip); Laura Farnum (North Andover); Tessa Lanfear (Newton North); Makayla Marucci (Newton North); Allison Kemp (Oliver Ames); Alyssa Ruan (Quincy); Kaleigh Fitzgerald (Reading); Dasha Smolina (Winchester).
Advertisement
DIVISION 2 — Kelly Joyce (Burlington); Taylor Harris (Canton); Alex Achenbach (Cardinal Spellman); Carly Goodhue (Danvers); Alayna Rooney (Dennis-Yarmouth); Lucy Swanson (Dennis-Yarmouth); Sarah Leonard (Duxbury); Emma Ruel (Duxbury); Riley Gregory (Falmouth); Abigail Reardon (Greater New Bedford); Bridgette McAndrews (Longmeadow); Melissa Morelli (Lynnfield); Emma Randolph (Melrose); Nicole Dragon (Milton); Lauren Barry (Minnechaug); Julia Noel (Minnechaug); Sydney Yim (Newburyport); Mila Manic (Plymouth South).
DVISION 3 — O livia Deckers (AMSA); Amanda Patti (Austin Prep); Amber Arruda (Case); Alyssa Storm (Case); Ali Stuessi (Fairhaven); Olivia Deane (Frontier); Bianca Fitch (Hopedale); Morgan Cronin (Millbury); Malika Phillip (Nantucket); Zoe Morrison (Nipmuc); Jessica DeMarco (Rockland); Caroline Elie (Rockland); Hannah Wylie (Rockland); Elizabeth Hurm (Sacred Heart); Abby Stanicek (Ipswich).
Best of 60 field hockey
The Massachusetts State Field Hockey Coaches’ Best of 60 game is scheduled for Sunday morning at Bentley University in Waltham.
The North All-Stars will take on the South All-Stars at 9 a.m., followed by the Central vs. West matchup.
NORTH — Lauren Meinhold (Acton-Boxboro), Emily Streeter (Acton-Boxboro), Sydney Gregory (Andover), Maddie DiPietro (Central Catholic), Claire Danahy (Chelmsford), Emma Thibodeau (Danvers), Jenny Lerner (Georgetown), Cate Delaney (Gloucester), Izzy Acquaviva (Lincoln-Sudbury), Lily Rothwe ll (Lynnfield), Mak Graves (Masconomet), Claudia Crowe (Methuen), Ally Kennedy (Watertown), Aurise Tattrie (Watertown), Brook Ross (Winchester).
Advertisement
SOUTH — Katilyn Goyetch (Canton), Delayna Gallagher (Dennis-Yarmouth), Abby Krahmer (Duxbury), Olivia Hussey (Hanover), Brynn Golden (Hingham), Katherine McNally (Hingham), Maeve Ledwith (Franklin), Olivia Rondeau (Franklin), Allie McDonough (Norwood), Kylee Quinn (Sandwich), Lucas Crook (Somerset-Berkley), Alex Millar (Somerset-Berkley), Sophia Pacella (Walpole), Taylor Riley (Walpole), Sydney Scales (Walpole).
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.