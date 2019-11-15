The Warriors (8-2) swarmed North Andover (6-4) out of the gates, and then dialed up some home run shots to leave no doubt on the scoreboard, as they knocked off the defending D2 state champs with a resounding 27-14 win in the North sectional final Friday at Myers Field.

But in punching L-S’s second ticket to the Division 2 state final in three seasons, Girard showed again why he’s one of the state’s most revered defensive minds.

The first year of the Jim Girard era at Lincoln-Sudbury did not come with a mound of expectations, between the dearth of returning starters and the patience that comes with transitioning from a titan like Tom Lopez.

“We only returned four starters, so I don’t think a lot of people were giving us much hope,” Girard said. “So to be able to get to this point with this group is very exciting.”

Stifling defensive line play allowed the Warriors to hold North Andover to 13 yards on their first three drives, and 108 first-half yards to L-S’s 227 as they built a 21-7 halftime lead. But the mortal strike came on the first drive of the second half, when the Warriors dialed up a post-wheel and Collin Murphy (6 for 10, 169 yards, 2 TD) found Jesse McCullough deep down the seam with a perfectly-placed ball for a 76-yard touchdown that made it 27-7.

“That was unbelievable,” said senior Andrew Cahill. “To come out on the first drive and kill any momentum they thought they would have had coming out of halftime, it’s unbelievable.”

From there, the Scarlet Knights opened up to their own vertical passing playbook. Griffin Brown, had three straight pass breakups at the near pylon on the Knights’ penultimate offensive drive to help squash any comeback efforts.

Division 5

Swampscott 39, Amesbury 8 — Graham Inzana tossed TD passes of 10 and 5 yards and Dylan January churned out a pair of 5-yard scoring runs to power the Big Blue (8-2) to the D5 North title. Swampscott will play South champion Holliston in the state semifinals.

Division 6

Bishop Fenwick 25, Stoneham 20 — Chrys Wilson threw touchdown passes of 46, 12, and 61 yards to lead Bishop Fenwick (9-2) to the sectional title and the Crusaders’ seventh Super Bowl appearance.

“That’s a tough football team. They’re champions and champions die hard,” said Bishop Fenwick coach Dave Woods of the defending Division 6 Super Bowl champion Spartans.

With Stoneham (7-3) ahead, 14-13, at the half, the Spartans’ lead went to 20-13 after Deshawn Chase’s 50-yard scoring run. Wilson’s 61-yard pass to Jordan Maurice cut the Stoneham lead to 20-19, but the conversion run failed and Fenwick was still a point down with 7:58 to go in the third.

The winning score came on Fenwick’s next possession on a 20-yard halfback option pass from Jason Romans to Angel Martinez. But the conversion attempt was stopped leaving Fenwick up, 25-20, after three quarters.

Stoneham had just two possessions in the fourth quarter while Fenwick had an 11-play drive that didn’t result in points but took almost 6 minutes off the clock.

“We tackled much better in the second half,” said Woods.

Fenwick receives a bye into the final at Gillette Dec. 7 and will play the winner of the Ashland vs. Central state semifinal.

Division 7

Greater Lawrence 42, Manchester Essex 6 — Quarterback Shamil Diaz needed just one half to showcase his athleticism. And when the clock ran out on the second half, his performance helped Greater Lawrence win its first sectional title since the current MIAA playoff format began in 2013.

Diaz rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and passed for another — all in the first half — to power the second-seeded Reggies past top-seeded Manchester Essex.

“I thought it would be more of a dogfight,” Diaz said. “I told my line, ‘Just do your job, be aggressive, work hard,’ and that’s what they did.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Diaz had runs of 8, 66, and 9 yards, along with a 22-yard screen pass to Anthony Alves to put Greater Lawrence (7-3) up, 28-0, at halftime.

Franklyn Espinal added a 3-yard run in the third quarter and Tiago Fernandez had a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Reggies.

“This was supposed to be a rebuilding year,” Reggies coach Tony Sarkis said. “So I just give these guys a lot of credit for sticking together, working hard in the offseason . . . all that’s coming together now.”

Greater Lawrence will play South champion Abington in the state semifinals next Friday.

Division 8

KIPP 49, Keefe Tech 13 — The sectional title was three years in the making for the Panthers (8-3).

“It’s an unbelievable experience for the kids to be at this point,” said KIPP coach Jim Rabbitt. “They put a tremendous effort through all three phases of the game, I’m really proud of how they played today. It was a total team effort.”

Taj King opened the scoring off a 65-yard pass delivered by Piero Canales. Canales was a dual threat, going 6 for 8 for 158 yards and two scores through the air, while adding 57 yards on the ground. Daniel Oluwasuyi added 107 rushing yards and two scores on 10 carries.

Karl Capen reported from Melrose. Bob Holmes reported from Peabody. Brendan Hall reported from Sudbury.