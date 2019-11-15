FOXBOROUGH — St. Paul’s was protecting an 8-point lead late in the fourth quarter of the NEPSAC Dave Coratti Bowl at Gillette Stadium. But after a Dexter Southfield punt, St. Paul’s was pinned at its own 20-yard line, in need of a big play to shift the momentum.

Junior back Malcolm Bussey took a handoff and ran 80 yards across the turf for his third touchdown of the night, securing the win, 35-20, for the Big Red (9-0).

“As we get teams in the fourth quarter, we feel we have the best running back in New England,” said St. Paul’s coach Craig Vandersea. “You can see the yards he got in the second half and that’s the difference.”