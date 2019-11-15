Medford High School received a temporary injunction in Woburn District Court on Friday afternoon, allowing its varsity boys’ soccer team to play Lincoln-Sudbury Regional in the MIAA Division 1 North championship Saturday at Manning Field in Lynn.

On Thursday, Medford had its appeal denied by the MIAA’s Board of Directors for its use of an ineligible player this season, resulting in a forfeit win for Lincoln-Sudbury.

Medford had self-reported the violation of Rule 59 (a student has no more than four consecutive years of eligibility after initially entering Grade 9) and Rule 86 to the association Thursday, one day after the information was brought to its attention.