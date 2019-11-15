In fifth grade, her father noticed he could no longer keep up with her when running around the backyard.

When Lucy Jenks was 3, her mother entered her in a race for kids ages 5-and-under. She won.

Lucy Jenks, hasn’t been running cross country for Newton South for very long, but she’s already built a portfolio with few peers. As evidenced by her commitment to Division 1 power Stanford.

At 14, Jenks convincingly beat her twin brother, William, in a 100-yard dash. The signs were there for stardom in track.

But before the Newton South senior shifted gears and started winning state titles, crushing school and regional records, she was a soccer player. A fast soccer player. Her ambition? Play at the college level, on scholarship.

Jenks played soccer nearly year-round. The idea of running competitively was hardly a thought, but after her freshman season on the soccer field, her father encouraged her to try indoor track.

“I knew she was fast,” said her father, Bill Jenks. “It was probably better than playing basketball because it would keep her in shape for soccer.”

Jenks saw herself as a sprinter. Her first indoor event was the 300 meters. She won it in 42.94 seconds.

“After the first meet, I ran pretty fast in the 300,” recalled Jenks.

“You ran the fastest time in the league,” added longtime Newton South track/cross country coach Steve McChesney. “That doesn’t happen very often.”

A star sprinter in the making? McChesney saw more. He thought she could also run distance.

“Lucy has what the best kids have, which is a couple stages of kick,” McChesney said.

“What I mean by that is that she will run a really fast last 400 [meters], faster than anyone else in the state can run, but it’s in stages. When she goes, she goes, and she is almost all out, but she is saving another gear. That other gear allows her to pull away from people.”

Jenks was skeptical of her coach’s assessment. But, sure enough, she exceled in distance, winning the mile at the all-state meet as a sophomore in 5:01.05.

As a junior, Jenks won the all-state mile again — this time in 4:52.6 — and set a meet and school record of 4:49.57 at the New England Championships. She was also a part of the Lions’ state championship 4x800 relay teams as a freshman and a sophomore.

She continued to pursue soccer in the fall, but just three seasons into running competitively, she qualified to run nationally twice, placing seventh (4:51.29) as a sophomore and fifth (4:45.93) as a junior at the New Balance Indoor Invitational.

“What is amazing is that [Jenks] trained as a soccer athlete, so she did bring in some fitness, but over a couple month period, she has done the bulk of her work in just one season,” McChesney said. “I have never seen an athlete do that before.”

As a junior, a few of her club soccer teammates received Division 1 scholarship offers. Jenks received little interest from her top choices, but her passion for running continued to grow.

And she stepped away from club soccer to run spring track.

“The more I ran, the more I started to love that too,” Jenks said. “I just stopped loving [soccer] as much, so I switched. I saw that I had a little more potential in running too, which helped, but that wasn’t the main reason. I wasn’t going to run if it didn’t make me happy.”

Jenks took official visits to Georgetown, Notre Dame, Duke, and Stanford.

On Wednesday, at the start of the early signing period, she inked her national letter of intent to run at the latter. In Palo Alto, she will join former Natick stalwart Grace Connolly for the Cardinal, the nation’s second-ranked Division 1 women’s cross-country program.

This past summer, she trained six days per week. She elected to run cross-country instead of playing soccer for Newton South.

Earlier this fall, she was bothered by patella tendinitis in her right knee. Her training was limited to an elliptical machine. But four days before the Dual County League meet at Franklin Park, she was cleared to run.

Despite only a few workouts prior to race day, Jenks won the 5K in 18:18.

At last weekend’s MIAA EMass Division 1 meet, the second cross-country meet of her career, Jenks — looking strong, her arms and legs worked in athletic harmony — crossed the finish line at the Wrentham Development Center course in 18:13.96, one minute ahead of the runner-up.

After finishing the race, she hunched over, her hands on her knees, trying to catch her breath. It was almost surprising to see Jenks tired because of how effortlessly she just made running 3.1 miles look.

“In my races, I feel at the end, I’m tired, but I feel like there is a little something else there that I know the girls next to me might not have,” Jenks said. “That is a little bit of a security blanket, you could say.”

“It was crazy. She hasn’t even been running that much,” said Bill Jenks, before asking about his daughter’s time. Upon being told it, he asked, “

That’s a really good score, right?”

Yes indeed.

And Saturday at 12:40 p.m., Lucy Jenks will line up at the starting line for the Division 1 All-State championship at Gardner Municipal Golf Course, determined to deliver another winning kick.