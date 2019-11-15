ABINGTON — The second-seeded Abington football team put together a complete team effort in a dominant 41-7 victory over No. 5 Nantucket in the Division 7 South sectional final at Abington High School.

Senior Kosta Retzos (4 carries, 62 yards) rushed for two touchdowns, and seniors Will Klein (10 carries, 71 yards) and Gabe Spry (8 carries, 45 yards) added scores on the ground for the Green Wave (8-2), who will meet North champion Greater Lawrence, a 42-6 winner over Manchester Essex on Friday night, next weekend.

“My kids were ready to play today,” said longtime Abington coach Jim Kelliher after his team captured its first sectional title since 2014. “I could feel it yesterday, but you still get nervous because [Nantucket] has some good personnel. But we did it — we put it together and it worked out for us.”