ABINGTON — The second-seeded Abington football team put together a complete team effort in a dominant 41-7 victory over No. 5 Nantucket in the Division 7 South sectional final at Abington High School.
Senior Kosta Retzos (4 carries, 62 yards) rushed for two touchdowns, and seniors Will Klein (10 carries, 71 yards) and Gabe Spry (8 carries, 45 yards) added scores on the ground for the Green Wave (8-2), who will meet North champion Greater Lawrence, a 42-6 winner over Manchester Essex on Friday night, next weekend.
“My kids were ready to play today,” said longtime Abington coach Jim Kelliher after his team captured its first sectional title since 2014. “I could feel it yesterday, but you still get nervous because [Nantucket] has some good personnel. But we did it — we put it together and it worked out for us.”
Abington senior Seamus Schmidt and sophomore Drew Donovan each caught touchdown passes from senior quarterback Colby Augusta (3 of 8, 111 yards).
Along with the offense, the Green Wave’s defense limited the Whalers (6-4) to 43 yards of total offense, all of which came in the second half. Junior wideout Malique Bodden caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Darian Duarte in the fourth quarter for Nantucket’s only score of the night.
Abington took a 21-0 lead into halftime, holding Nantucket’s offense to minus-41 yards during the first two quarters.
“We didn’t execute at all,” said Nantucket coach Joe Perry. “That’s a great football team, but we’ve got to score points.”