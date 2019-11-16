“This course was really made for our team,” said C-C junior Emma Kerimo, who was second overall in the meet in 19:09. “We’ve run many, many, many hills during the season. Our home course is very hilly and we have one hill that is similar to the one here. We were nervous coming into the meet because of the hills. But we were so ready for it.”

The Patriots made the most of their experience on similar hills at their C-C home as they dominated the Division 1 State Championships with a team score of 77 points. Wellesley was a distant second at 155.

GARDNER – The Concord-Carlisle girls’ cross country team traveled 38 miles west on Route 2 Saturday for what the runners said they felt was a little bit like a home meet due to all the hills and inclines on the Gardner Municipal Golf Course.

C-C junior Nora Johnson was fifth in 19:17 and junior Iris Bergman was third in 19:49, as the Patriots won their second state title in three years.

“It feels really good,” said Johnson, whose team was second to Natick a year ago. “Last year, none of us had really great races. We were a little bit disappointed. This year that just motivated everybody a little bit more. Everybody on the team had a great race.”

Reigning All-State indoor and outdoor mile champion Lucy Jenks won her first cross country state title in her first year doing the sport after playing soccer her first three years at Newton South. She crossed the finish line 26 seconds ahead of Kemino in 18:53.

“I wanted to prove I could do it,” the Stanford-bound Jenks said. ”There was a little bit of noise [about not doing soccer], but I knew I was doing what made me happy. It was awesome seeing the soccer team do so well (as Dual County League co-champions). I miss the team, but I love this sport. I am going to do cross country in college, so this was the natural progress.”

Weston sophomore Carmel Fitzgibbon won the Div. 2 championship in 18:30 — 16 seconds faster than second-place Emily Boutin of Pope Francis.

“She’s comfortable going out really fast from the start but this is not the kind of course where you can do that,” Weston coach John Monz said. “We talked about that and she handled it really well.”

Lenox Memorial romped to the Div. 2 team title by 37 points over Mount Greylock.

GIRLS

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at Gardner Municipal Golf Course

Individual — 1. Lucy Jenks, Newton South, 18:53; 2. Emma Kerimo, Concord-Carlisle, 19:09; 2. Ava Duggan, Milton, 19:09; 4. Olivia Jones, Hopkinton, 19:13; 5. Nora Johnson, Concord-Carlisle, 19:17; 6. Sonja Nagle, Brookline, 19:18; 7. Hannah Doherty, Billerica, 19:20; 8. Nicole Anderson, Billerica, 19:34; 8. Mary Yount, Northampton, 19:34; 10. Makayla Paige, Tewksbury, 19:35; 10. Mia Costa, Walpole, 19:35; 12. Sarah Ross, Agawam, 19:36; 13. Kylie Oblak, Lincoln-Sudbury, 19:39; 14. Genna Girard, Natick, 19:41; 14. Emma Sullivan, Shepherd Hill, 19:41.

Team results — 1. Concord-Carlisle, 74; 2. Wellesley, 155; 3. Lexington, 191; 4. Billerica, 192; 5. Shepherd Hill, 195.

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Gardner Municipal Golf Course

Individual — 1. Carmel Fitzgibbon, Weston, 18:30; 2. Emily Boutin, Pope Francis, 18:46; 3. Kate Swann, Mt. Greylock, 19:28; 4. Tessa McClain, Bromfield, 19:32; 5. Abby Hassman, Foxborough, 19:42; 6. Grace Elliot, Lenox, 19:47; 7. Jen Coseno, Sutton, 19:49; 8. Isabella Pietrasiewicz, Norton, 19:53; 9. Molly Lashley, Whitinsville Christian, 19:53; 10. Lindsay MacLellan, North Reading, 19:54; 11. Phoebe Rubio, Pentucket, 19:54; 12. Emma Eastman, Sandwich, 19:55; 13. Abigail Tenreiro, Seekonk, 19:56; 14. Ava Mahoney, Bishop Fenwick, 20:07; 15. Emma Wall, Douglas, 20:09.

Team results — 1. Lenox, 98; 2. Mt. Greylock, 135; 3. Triton, 141; 4. Whitinsville Christian, 182; 5. Newburyport, 186.

